A young Ghanaian medical doctor and a former OWASS student has received a great perk as a forex and crypto trader

Dr Elvis Justice Bedi has been named as one of the top 4 global earners in the month of March by The Funded Trader

The Russia-based doctor earned more than $26,000, which is equivalent to over 290,000 in Ghana cedis

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Dr Elvis Justice Bedi, a Ghanaian medical doctor who resides in Russia, has been named by The Funded Trader, as one of the top four earners in the month of March, globally.

The Ghanaian forex and crypto trader was celebrated in a tweet sighted by YEN.com.gh on the official handle of The Funded Trader.

In a post on Instagram to express his excitement, Elvis, also known as ManofSerendipity said he wishes to motivate the youth with his success story that it is possible for anyone who avails himself.

Ghanaian Dr Elvis Justice Photo credit: @thefundedtrader via Twitter, elvisjusticeofficial_ via Instagram

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Elvis got praise from his former classmates at Opoku Ware Secondary School in Kumasi as well as admiration from fans all around the world.

When asked for his advice to young traders who might be struggling to find their feet, Elvis told YEN.com.gh:

Have a clear mind (you can’t get positive results with a negative mind). Everything you ever wanted lies on the other side of fear In other to succeed, you first have to have the willingness to fail. Fall seven times, stand up eight. Understand how money works (if your focus is on the money, you will never improve your results. If you focus on improvements, you will get the money) What are you risking (if happiness rests upon what you expect from trading, you are doomed) What are you looking for when you come in the charts (we only see what we are prepared to see)

GH millionaire gifts himself luxury mansion and Range Rover on his b'day

In another story, Kojo Forex, a young financial trader and private fund manager from Ghana, celebrated his 30th birthday on March 29 by giving himself two expensive gifts.

The young millionaire, who was born on March 29, 1993, revealed on his Twitter page that he celebrated turning 50 by buying a new house and a Range Rover Vogue.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh