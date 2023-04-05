Football icon John Paintsil in a video he shared on his TikTok page, danced and sang praises to God in the living room of his plush mansion

The football star's grand edifice looked luxurious and expensive, showing how deep his pockets were

Many Ghanaians in the comment section of the post praised John Paintsil as they enjoyed the melodious gospel he sang

Former Ghanaian footballer and icon John Paintsil has taken to TikTok to showcase his love and devotion to God. In a video he shared on his page, the football star was seen dancing and singing praises to God in the living room of his plush mansion.

John Paintsil Dances And Praises God In His Plush Mansion

Source: TikTok

The video, which has since gone viral, depicts the luxurious and expensive nature of the footballer's home, clearly showing how deep his pockets run. Paintsil's sprawling mansion was the epitome of opulence with its beautiful interior.

Many Ghanaians who saw the video took to the comment section to shower the former footballer with praise for his musical abilities and devotion to God. In the video, Paintsil can be heard singing melodious gospel tunes with great passion, showcasing not only his love for football but also his love for God.

The video has been described as uplifting and inspiring by many Ghanaians who were moved by Paintsil's display of faith. Some said It was a refreshing change from the usual content that can be found on social media platforms.

Other football legends like Baffour Gyan and Asamoah Gyan have previously flaunted their very own mansions.

Ghanaians Praise John Painstil

qeenbaby732 wrote:

continue to say the truth, God bless you

maureenmensah412 said:

Amen God bless you very much

revericokai also reacted:

bro God richly bless You more I really like you

Source: YEN.com.gh