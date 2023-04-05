Christian Awuni reacted to American filmmaker Spike Lee's comment about not being approached by anyone from the film industry

She said that the reason why Spike Lee does not know about the film industry is that the Ghana movie industry has not invested in their work

She said that when the movie industry does what is right, its works and name would be recognized beyond its borders

Ghanaian actress Christiana Awuni said it is an embarrassment and a disgrace to the Ghana movie industry for American filmmaker Spike Lee to say that he has no idea about the Ghana movie industry.

Christian Awuni says Spike Lee did not know about Ghana Movie Industry because they do not do a good job

In an interview with Asaase radio, the American filmmaker said that he had no idea about Ghana's Movie industry after he was asked if he had any meetings with them.

He added that he was not approached by anyone from the movie industry and that he knew about Nigeria's Nollywood only.

During a phone interview with Adom FM, the beautiful actress Chrsitian Awuni said that if the movie industry had done what was deserving of them and invested in their movies like the Nigerians do.

She said that over the years, the movie industry has not been the same but the artistes have managed to stay relevant and this is a big threat to the future of Ghana music.

It is a disgrace and disrespectful to our industry but if they had worked as they should, they would have gotten the international recognition they want and not waited for Spike Lee to look them up on the internet, she said.

Watch Christian Awuni's interview with Adom FM below:

