Amerado and Delay have been amongst the top trends on Twitter lately

The two have been rumoured to be in a relationship after sharing images of each other online

The TV host recently came out to debunk the news circulating about their supposed love life

Popular TV presenter and media personality, Deloris Frimpong Manso popularly known as Delay, has been in the news in recent times for allegedly having a relationship with rapper Amerado after many tweets online hinted that.

In a post on Twitter, Delay addressed the rumours explaining that they are just friends. TV presenter and media personality, Deloris Frimpong Manso denied the speculations that she is in a relationship with rapper Amerado On Monday, December 6.

The two yet again have rekindled the relationship rumours with a new video she posted on her TikTok.

Delay and Amerado were sighted on Tiktok having a cozy moment as they cruise in a car and vibe along to some good music whilst they filming themselves with a phone. The video has fueled the ongoing conversations and talks about the alleged relationship between the two.

Social media users have termed their supposed relation as a cougar affair due to the age difference between the two. Rapper Amerado is 26 years and Presenter Delay is 39 years. The two have been compared to rapper Medikal and ex-girlfriend Sister Derby who defied the age gap to be together.

Some fans have shared some reactions on social media about the post.

@tin_kudi

When you're only 25 years old and you apply for a job for 39 year olds, and yet you still get shortlisted, it shows that it's not about the years of your experience but the experience in your years. Man's album is called patience but he didn't delay in shooting his shot. Vibes.

@kaylijay

Newest Couple In Town ! Delay And Amerado doing the most Grinning face with smiling eyesGrinning face with smiling eyesTrophyTrophy. Delay ankasa she be fine woman

Presenter Delay shares her Manager's post where he wrote about the kind of Person she is

Ghana's high profile tv presenter, entrepreneur, and host of the Delay Show, Deloris Frimpong Manso, has recently shared a post on social media where her manager known as Pablow Sam, detailed the kind of person she is behind the cameras. In the post, the manager of the Delay show host pointed out a few things about the kind of person Delay is behind the camera.

The post got over 180 comments from people who had something to say about what the award-winning presenter shared.

