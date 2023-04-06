Ghanaian rapper Amerado Burner said that he would not be worried if he did not win the Grammys Awards, which makes artistes feel successful

Ghanaian rapper Ameraldo said that he would not be worried about not winning a Grammys Award in his music career because it is not the only award that will determine his music's success.

He said that gone were the days when Ghanaian music was limited to the ears of Ghanaians, with only a few artistes entering the international music market.

Today, the likes of Stonebwoy are taking reggae and dancehall songs to international stages like the Fifa Fan Festival, and that proves that Ghana music is doing well and gaining the attention it deserves in the global space.

The award-winning rapper said that almost every artiste had eyed the Grammy Awards, and he would not deny an interest in the award even though not winning one would not affect his craft.

Speaking on The Day show, he added that when an artiste is able to produce good music that is appreciated by all and gains the recognition he deserves, it should not be a problem to have the feeling of achievement. However, he is not against people working hard for it because he would love to have one.

Watch Amerado's interview about the Grammy Awards below

Dancehall artiste Stonebwiy was spotted at The 22nd Grammy Award show with American artistes Taylor Swift And DJ Khaled

Award-winning Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy proved that his fashion sense is unique and his influence in the Ghana Music Industry is unquestionable.

The BET winner looked dapper and classy in a black ensemble while networking with other international stars. The More of You hitmaker wowed the audience at the Grammy Museum with an electrifying performance ahead of the main event

