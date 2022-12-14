Celebrated Ghanaian reggae/dancehall musician Stonebwoy is billed to perform at the FIFA Fan Festival in Qatar

According to the official FIFA website, the 'Gidigba' hitmaker is set to perform on December 16, 2022, at Doha, Qatar

Many Ghanaians, upon hearing the news, have taken to social media to share their profound excitement

Ghanaian reggae/dancehall artiste Livingstone Etse Satekla popularly known in showbiz as Stonebwoy is set to headline the FIFA Fan Festival which would be held at FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Stonebwoy to perform in Qatar. Photo Source: @stonebwoy FiFa.com

Source: Instagram

The 'Putuu Freestyle' hitmaker becomes the fourth African artiste to grace the Fan Festival stage at the World Cup this year.

He is set to make take over the stage on December 16, 2022, at Doha, Qatar where the festival is being held.

Meanwhile, Nigerian musicians Kizz Daniels and Patoranking have already performed at the festival in November, during the early stages of the 2022 FIFA World Cup..

According to the official FIFA Festival, The FIFA Fan Festival is a lovely venue where football lovers can catch up with the FIFA World Cup™, as well as the FIFA Women’s World Cup™ games, live in a buzzing atmosphere.

Fans get to enjoy an exciting football and entertainment programme while present at the festival.

Reactions as news of Stonebwoy performing at the FIFA Fan Festival pops up

derealmayah said:

This is big for Ghana

maameyaaaddae commented:

Bhim to the world

preciousmyglad remarked:

@gloriaosarfo mama please come n see your God is doing something oooo

adunaisaac commented:

Wow 1GAD Kingstone king of Africa u are Tuff seed no size

