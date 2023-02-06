Award-winning Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy has proven that his fashion sense is unique and unquestionable

The BET winner looked dapper and classy in a black ensemble while networking with other international stars

The More of You hitmaker wowed the audience at the Grammy museum with an electrifying performance ahead of the main event

Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy was spotted on the red carpet at the sixty-fifth Grammy Awards in a black ensemble while posing with other International musicians.

The BET winner rocked a black long-sleeve shirt styled with a designer jacket and matching trousers.

Stonebwoy, Taylor Swift, and Fat Joe look stunning together at the 2023 Grammy Awards. source: @stonebwoy

Stonebwoy wore expensive gold earrings, his favorite chain necklace, and bracelets for the yearly musical event.

The father of two served us with impeccable hairstyle goals with her new dreadlocks and unique styling tips.

Some social media users have commented on Stonebwoy's stunning look for the 2023 Grammys

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian dancehall icon, Stonebwoy, who electrified a crowd with an impromptu freestyle performance at the Grammy Museum.

The Grammy Museum, Los Angeles, was treated to a special performance by the reggae/dancehall star on Sunday night, 5th February 2023.

With fans from all over the world eagerly watching, Stonebwoy didn't disappoint, as he delivered a set filled with energy, passion, and amazing musical talent.

Stonebwoy stood next to a DJ and showcased his skills in a ragga freestyle that had the crowd going wild. With his powerful voice and dynamic presence, he proved why he is one of the most exciting and innovative artists in the reggae and dancehall music scene.

