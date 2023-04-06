Retired Ghanaian player Asamoah Gyan posted beautiful pictures of his trip to the zoo

He was captured taking pictures with hyenas who were in a fenced cage

The post has earned him praises as some Ghanaians believe he is showing his adventurous side and love for nature

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan shared beautiful pictures from his time at the zoo on his Instagram page, @asamoah_gyan3.

In the pictures, the hyenas were in a fenced cage which had wooden barriers around it where visitors could lean on to take pictures with them.

Gyan smiled in all the pictures. However, there was one picture in which he had a frightened look.

Details of Asamoah Gyan's outfit

The retired Ghanaian footballer was spotted wearing a blue short-sleeved shirt with the inscription, "Rich for Life".

He rocked the t-shirt with a pair of blue jeans trousers that had a white face towel in one of the pockets. To accessorise his entire outfit, he wore a silver necklace and a wristwatch and two mini earrings, one on each ear.

To complete his look to the zoo, he wore white Valentino sneakers that cost €260, which is approximately GH¢3,068.21 with Google's exchange rate. The white sneakers had a black elastic band with a white Valentino logo on it. The sneakers are without shoe laces.

See the pictures of Asamoah Gyan and the hyenas at the zoo below.

Ghanaians react to pictures of Asamoah Gyan and hyenas at the zoo

More comments are flowing in under the post, after Asamoah Gyan shared beautiful pictures of his time at the zoo.

android_nyame remarked:

It's the "Rich for Life" for me

kwame_etse said:

For Life is for life

ruthybeauty_xx commented:

It's like the animals at the zoo are suffering from malnutrition

fawdagro said:

It appears the hyenas are chewing grass

darling_blinqx remarked:

God continue lifting you biggest boss

glory_me_akosuah said:

My baby jet ❤️❤️

albyablord said:

Rich for life lifestyle

sparrow_gee1 commented:

RICH FOR LIFE

trisca_blinkz said:

Legend of our time ❤️❤️

