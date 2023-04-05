Asamoah Gyan Raps Buk Bak's Chingilingi While Driving, Video Excites Stonebwoy, Princy Bright And Others
- A video of Ghana's all-time goal scorer Asamoah Gyan playing old-school Ghanaian songs in his car while driving has excited many Ghanaians
- He played songs such as Buk Bak's Chingilingi, some his songs from Castro De Destroyer, Tinny, among others
- The video entertained many people as they expressed excitement in the comment section of the post
A video of former Ghanaian player Asamoah Gyan singing and rapping an old-school song emerged online and many Ghanaians are excited.
He shared a video on his verified Instagram page enjoying Buk Bak's all-time hit banger, Chingilingi.
The Ghanaian musical group comprised of Prince Bright, Isaac Shoetan, and Ronny Coaches, are no more. However, they were known for entertaining Ghanaians with hit songs.
One of the members of the trio, Princy Bright, was overjoyed when he saw the former Black Stars Captain rapping and singing the lyrics to the song word for word.
Commenting under the post, he wrote:
Senior Jet
The party did not end there in Asamoah Gyan's car, he went on to thrill his followers to some of the smashing hits from back in the day.
When the playlist started to play Castro De Destroyer and K.K. Fosu's Back and Front, Gyan shouted saying that was his favourite song.
Watch the entertaining video below.
Ghanaians react to video of Asamoah Gyan playing old school music
stonebwoy said:
BUK BAKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKK I STAN TILL FOR EVER NO MATTER WHAT ❤️ @princybright ❤️❤️❤️
gawucho19
My living Legend on this as usual ✨
kekeli_akosua
Let’s go to the studio ehhh
prayetietia's profile picture
That's what I'm talking about
antoniovandyck
I need this playlist wow! Super classics
bobson.emmanuel said:
Awwwww baby jet, I'm not well but you made me laugh and happy this midnight, I Love all those tracks you play, especially Back and front from our brother Castro. He's my best and favourite musician as you're my all-time Ghanaian best Striker. I love you Asamoah Gyam 3 (BABY JET) ❤️
bobson.emmanuel stated:
And finally, I love the way you drive to a safe place and park to give us your funs a happy show❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
Video of Asamoah Gyan singing Mary Ghansah's 'Agyenkwa Jesus' with live band emerges
YEN.com.gh previously reported that a video of Asamoah Gyan singing Mary Ghansah's 'Agyenkwa Jesus' with a live band inside his plush mansion has popped up online.
Gyan shared the video on his verified Instagram page as he entertained many music lovers who follow him on social media.
