A video of Ghana's all-time goal scorer Asamoah Gyan playing old-school Ghanaian songs in his car while driving has excited many Ghanaians

He played songs such as Buk Bak's Chingilingi, some his songs from Castro De Destroyer, Tinny, among others

The video entertained many people as they expressed excitement in the comment section of the post

A video of former Ghanaian player Asamoah Gyan singing and rapping an old-school song emerged online and many Ghanaians are excited.

He shared a video on his verified Instagram page enjoying Buk Bak's all-time hit banger, Chingilingi.

Asamoah Gyan raps Buk Bak's Chingilingi, and other old school songs in his plush car. Photo Source: @asamoah_gyan3

The Ghanaian musical group comprised of Prince Bright, Isaac Shoetan, and Ronny Coaches, are no more. However, they were known for entertaining Ghanaians with hit songs.

One of the members of the trio, Princy Bright, was overjoyed when he saw the former Black Stars Captain rapping and singing the lyrics to the song word for word.

Commenting under the post, he wrote:

Senior Jet

The party did not end there in Asamoah Gyan's car, he went on to thrill his followers to some of the smashing hits from back in the day.

When the playlist started to play Castro De Destroyer and K.K. Fosu's Back and Front, Gyan shouted saying that was his favourite song.

Watch the entertaining video below.

Ghanaians react to video of Asamoah Gyan playing old school music

stonebwoy said:

BUK BAKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKK I STAN TILL FOR EVER NO MATTER WHAT ❤️ @princybright ❤️❤️❤️

gawucho19

My living Legend on this as usual ✨

kekeli_akosua

Let’s go to the studio ehhh

prayetietia's profile picture

That's what I'm talking about

antoniovandyck

I need this playlist wow! Super classics

bobson.emmanuel said:

Awwwww baby jet, I'm not well but you made me laugh and happy this midnight, I Love all those tracks you play, especially Back and front from our brother Castro. He's my best and favourite musician as you're my all-time Ghanaian best Striker. I love you Asamoah Gyam 3 (BABY JET) ❤️

bobson.emmanuel stated:

And finally, I love the way you drive to a safe place and park to give us your funs a happy show❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

