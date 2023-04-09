Jackie Appiah, a renowned Ghanaian actress, dazzled on the red carpet at the A Taste of Sin movie premiere on Saturday, April 8

The A-list movie queen enhanced her appearance by wearing long black hair extensions and a skull-shaped classy expensive clutch purse

Internet viewers reacted favourably to the video of the actress posing for the camera in her fashionable attire

Famous Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah, slayed in an all-white ensemble on the red carpet during the A Taste of Sin movie premiere at the Golden Eagle Cinemas in Kumasi.

The A-list movie diva wore long, black hair extensions that matched her special-event outfit.

Jackie Appiah's glorious wardrobe choices included a skull-designed glittering purse that boosted her charming appearance.

Jackie Appiah spotted with other stars

The Turning Point movie actress attended the premiere with her colleague movie personalities on Saturday, April 8. Actress Roselyn Ngissah, actor Majid Michel, and singer Akosua Agyapong were spotted on the red carpet with Jackie Appiah.

The footage of Jackie Appiah posing for the camera in her perfect outfit was well-received online by internet users.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Jackie Appiah's look

Afia commented:

Hahahaha! Beautiful Jackie, I beg, slay to your satisfaction biko! No one can tell you what to wear; only on social media will you see some people telling others what to do with their lives meanwhile their own life they can't manage it! Think abt yourself kakra oooooo!

Yaababe_lartey said:

I love Jackie; she's always been on point. But that dress though, wondering how she would walk comfortably in it because I have a short type, and whenever I wear it, it catches everything around me. The last time I wore it and was walking in town though it's short, it was collecting everything I passed by, the way those vendors bore me eerrr

obaayaadededarling2021 commented:

It looks scary.

Akua_ferlly posted:

Immediately I saw the bag; I knew it was Jackie

Itz_akuaaaaa commented:

The clutch is clutching.

Yawmax said:

Ei, Jackie. Your purse.

Designed_by_denora commented:

Jackie Appiah, go kill us shy. Aboozigi girl yi di sika ma no y3 f3.

Kaditadee reacted:

I hope this movie won't turn out to be like that of Aloe Vera. Yoooo.

11zabarmafyngal22 said:

I am sure the price of this bag can take me to Mexico from there l japa to usa @jackieappiah.

