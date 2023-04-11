Talk show host Delay, on the latest edition of The Delay Show, named her top 5 celebrity fathers

Popular Ghanaian media personality and talk show host Deloris Frimpong Manso, also known as Delay, aired the latest edition of The Delay Show on April 8, 2023, where she named her top 5 celebrity fathers. These fathers, according to Delay, were chosen based on their ability to make time for their children despite their busy schedules and complex lives.

Kwaw Kese and Daughter (Left) Delay (Middle) Sarkodie and son (Right) Photo Source: Delay, Sarkodie, Kwaw Kese

Topping Delay's list of celebrity fathers was football icon Abedi Pele, who she described as hardworking and committed to his family. Delay noted that Abedi Pele played a crucial role in the football careers of his three sons, Dede, Jordan, and Rahim Ayew. Aside from the three boys, Abedi Pele has a daughter Imani. He is also married to Maha Ayew, whom he also supports fully.

Second on the list was veteran rapper Okyeame Kwame, who Delay described as a very responsible father that is very present in the lives of his children. Delay said she had known Okyeame Kwame personally for years and had witnessed firsthand his dedication to his family and the immense love he had for his children. The rapper is married to Annica Nsiah-Apau and has two kids with her.

Reggie Rockstone, the music icon famously referred to as the Grandfather of Hiplife, came in third on the list. Delay described him as a good father and a supportive husband who always put his family first. Reggie is married to Zilla Limann and has three children with her.

Rapper Sarkodie, who is known for his busy schedule and hectic lifestyle, came in fourth on Delay's list of celebrity fathers. Despite his numerous commitments, Delay highlighted Sarkodie's ability to make time for his two children, Titi and MJ.

Last but not least, rapper Kwaw Kese made the cut as a responsible family man who loves his children deeply. Delay described him as a devoted father who always puts his family first.

Michael Afranie Reveals He Has 13 Children With 3 Different Women

In a related story, Actor Michael Afranie was the latest guest on Deloris Frimpong Manso's Delay Show, and the Kumawood veteran revealed that he has 13 children.

The actor mentioned that he had all 13 children with three different women, pointing out the importance of investing in humans.

When asked if he had been able to build a house given the number of children he had, the actor explained that people were of more value than buildings.

