Ghanaian actor Michael Afranie says he would not stop giving birth despite having 13 children

The veteran actor was interviewed by Deloris Frimpong Manso on The Delay Show on Sunday, April 10 2023

The actor said he believed in having many kids and explained that when he gets old and frail, he would need someone to take care of him

Veteran Kumawood actor Michael Afranie has revealed that he has no intention of stopping when it comes to expanding his brood, despite already having 13 children.

Speaking to the effervescent Deloris Frimpong Manso on The Delay Show on Sunday, April 10 2023, the veteran actor explained that he firmly believed in the benefits of having many offspring.

Afranie, who is a familiar face on the Ghanaian entertainment scene, explained that he sees his children as an investment for his old age.

When I'm old and need someone to take care of me, I'll have plenty of options. I don't want to be a burden on anyone. I want to have my own people around me. He said.

The actor, who has starred in numerous movies and TV shows over the years, revealed that his oldest child was 24 years old, while his youngest was just a year old. He went on to explain that having young children was not a bad thing, as they would be able to take care of him when he was in his 70s.

By that time, my older children will have their own families and won't have time for me. But my younger ones will still be by my side. They'll be the ones who will take care of me. He explained

His viewpoint was met with mixed opinions by social media users. Aside from Michael Afranie, Kumawood has made other big stars over the years.

Ghanaians React To Michael Afranie's View On Child Birth

Anning Kwadwo wrote:

Afranie u re spot on

Lisacommented:

He’s very wise I know most children who sold all their fathers properties cos of waywardness. Educate them

Sika Pa reacted:

he's only being honest to himself... that's all

