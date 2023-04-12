TikTok star Asantewaa has been heavily criticised for kissing another actor on set because she is a married woman

The actress returned to acting after taking a break to focus on her TikTok career

The viral video has received a lot of reactions and some people have called for her husband to divorce her for infidelity

The name of TikTok star and nurse, Asantewaa, is once again on the lips of Ghanaians for the wrong reasons.

A viral video of the brand influencer, known in private life as Martina Dwamena, has caused many to question her loyalty to her husband.

In the video, Asantewaa continued to passionately kiss her co-actor long after the director had shouted cut after the scene ended.

Asantewaa is one of Ghana's TikTok celebrities who found fame and wealth on the social media app in 2020 when the world was locked down during the Covid pandemic.

But before she found her calling on TikTok, Asantewaa was an active member of the Kumawood movie industry, acting alongside great names like Kwaku Manu and LilWin.

In the viral video, Asantewaa and her co-actor are in each other's arms on a couch, kissing passionately. They continued to kiss even long after the director shouted cut.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to Asantewaa kissing another on set

Nanayaapimaa wrote;

I suspect they have separated or divorced

Nana Akwesi Flor Newman commented;

The crew were like....we cut loooongtime but still the kiss dey go on,wei wosi married woman acting b3n na cut no dey cut

King Pak said;

I see the reason why some actresses are not yet married.....

user1891193422004 added;

Too much of everything is too badsad married woman chai

