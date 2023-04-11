The son of British-Ghanaian entrepreneur and philanthropist Lady Dentaa Amoateng made Nana Addo laugh uncontrollably as he danced in front of him

The young boy, who barely knew what he was doing, seemed excited and ignored everyone at an Easter occasion where his mother delivered a speech

His mother shared the video online, making a hilarious comment about how she could not disown her funny son because he looked like her

British-Ghanaian actor Lady Dentaa Amoateng shared a funny video of her son dancing in front of Nana Addo and getting some attention and applause from the president and other dignitaries.

At an Easter event that the president graced, Lady Dentaa, who has played an important role in the Ghanaian entertainment industry, delivered a speech talking about Ghanaian culture and why there was a need to promote and share the good stories about Ghana with the world.

Lady Dentaa's son danced infornt of Nana Addo and got him laughing and applauding him while his mother gave a speech Photo source: @dentaa_show

While delivering her speech, which she later shared on her Instagram on April 10th 2023, her son walked from behind and stood right beside her and in front of Nana Addo, dancing with no song playing in the background.

She apologised for her son's actions and said, "This my son errr, I apologise for my son," and laughed. The guests and Nana Addo laughed alongside, happy to see the young boy dancing.

The 40-year-old mother handed her microphone to him to speak about what he wanted to say since his demeanour signalled that he wanted some attention too. The young boy said, "Thank you all for coming".

Nana Addo and all present laughed uncontrollably and applauded the young boy for his attitude and ability to know what to say at such an important time.

Lady Dentaa captioned her post:

I am lost for words because I can't even deny him as my son because he looks like me. This is what my son did to me oooo in front of the president @nakufoaddo

Watch the video of Lady Dentaa Amoateng's son dancing in front of Nana Addo below

