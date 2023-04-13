Ghanaian-British singer Fuse ODG has finally opened up about his relationship with former signee Feli Nuna

The Antenna hitmaker said that Feli Nuna was too impatient with the pace he was growing her brand

He pointed out that fame takes work, but Feli wanted to blow within a year, and that was why she left

Bristish-Ghanaian singer and rapper Nana Richard Abiona, known on stage as Fuse ODG, told Giovani Caleb why Feli Nuna left his record label, Off Da Ground Records, on 3FM.

He mentioned he wished she stayed longer, but Feli felt the pace was too slow for her career success.

Fuse ODG claims Feli Nuna was impatient

According to Fuse ODG, Feli Nuna is still a new artiste and should treat her career as such.

''I didn't stop working with Feli. I felt like she could have been more patient. She just wanted to see instant fame, and we had only been working for a year. So you can't expect things to happen in a year. You've got to be patient and keep pushing,'' he told Giovani Caleb.

His comments come after 3Music reported that Feli Nuna had left Off Da Ground Records on March 13, 2023, after a sit-down with the Culture Squad on Culture Daily.

During Feli Nuna's interview, she admitted that she was not impressed with Fuse ODG's plans for her career. She added that her numbers had improved since she went independent and has decided to stay that way.

Fuse ODG claims Feli Nuna wanted more fame

Fuse ODG, however, claimed Feli Nuna was happy with the Towel Campaign for her song but wanted more fame than it fetched her.

''She had a great time. I think it's her wanting more too quick for me and my pace. But I can understand from her perspective as well. Remember, Feli has been in the game for a long time ... to me, you are a new artiste."

Watch the interview below:

