Ghanaian actor Michael Afranie was full of praise for ex-president John Mahama and the NDC on the Delay Show

According to the Kumawood star, joining the NDC was one of the best decisions of his life because of the love they have shown to him

He added that he would never go back to the NPP, which he described as a party of "darkness"

Kumawood actor Michael Afranie appeared on the Delay Show, detailing reasons for his move to join the National Democratic Party (NDC).

Narrating his family history, Michael Afranie revealed that his father was a staunch New Patriotic Party (NPP) member, while his mother was for the NDC.

He said he saw the light and quickly joined the NDC. And since, he has never regretted his decision.

Michael Afranie, known for his roles in 'Obaapa Nisuo' and 'The Mighty', has been vocal about his political affiliations.

He explained his decision to convert from NPP to NDC on the Delay Show. According to him, he is forever indebted to John Mahama and the NDC.

The big love I have for John Mahama made me join NDC. I saw that the people loved each other when I joined NDC because of how they console you in times of trouble shows that they have love.

Michael Afranie described the NPP as a miserly group that finds it hard to help each other.

I was an NPP member from 1992 until I saw the light. When I was with NPP, I was in the dark.

According to Michael Afranie, ex-president John Mahama gifted him a Hyundai i10. But his other car, a Mitsubishi, was acquired through a loan scheme from the ministry under the NDC government.

Watch the interview below:

