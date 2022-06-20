Star actress Nadia Buari celebrated Father's Day by sharing a photo of her husband and father of her four daughters

Nadia flaunted her husband by resharing a post of one of her fans as part of Father's Day on her Instagram stories

The photo showed Nadia Buari and her handsome-looking husband pushing a baby's wheel cart as they stepped out

Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari has given fans a look at her husband and the father of her four adorable daughters.

Nadia shared of photo of herself and the king of her heart as Ghana and other parts of the world celebrated Father's Day.

Sunday, June 19, 2022, happened to be Father's Day. One of the actress' staunch fans decided to celebrate her actress

Nadia Buari shared a photo of her husband on Father's Day

The fan who goes by the name @realnadine_xx shared a photo showing Nadia walking with her husband who was pushing a baby carriage.

Sharing the photo which was originally shared by Nadia sometime ago, the lady hailed the actress' husband as a good father.

Hours after the lady's post, Nadia re-shared the lady's post on her Instagram stories.

Below is the post as reposted on Instagram page @sweet_maame_adwoa.

Nadia Buari's marriage

It is not known exacltly when Nadia got married to her husband but she made news of her marriage available in 2018.

The actress revealed at the time that she had four girls, including a set of twin daughters, who were born between 2015 and 2018.

