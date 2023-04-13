A video of the founder of Engineers and Planners, the largest indigenous-owned mining company in West Africa, Ibrahim Mahama, showing off his GH¢1.4 million sea breacher has gone viral

In the video, he drove the machine at top speed, flew in the air sideways as he flaunted his driving skills

Many people have been left in awe at the cost of the sea breacher as others were amazed at the skills Ibrahim Mahama displayed on the Ada River

A video of wealthy Ghanaian business mogul Ibrahim Mahama showing off his skills with his expensive sea breacher has sparked massive reactions on social media.

Ibrahim Mahama in his GH¢1.4 million sea breacher at Ada. Photo Source: @SIKAOFFICIAL1

Source: Twitter

According to a website known as Dive In Dubai that broke down the specification of the sea breacher, the site noted that the machine was a Sea Breacher Z Model.

They also noted that the model costs about $126,117, approximately GH¢1,425,122.10 per Google's current exchange rate.

In the video, the staunch businessman was captured showing off the high-speed 360-degree barrel rolls of the machine as he turned and sped off like a fish at sea.

The body of the machine was styled like that of a dolphin. As such, one could swim, throw one's self in the air and even turn sideways like a dolphin.

See the viral video of Ibrahim Mahama flaunting his GH¢1.4 million Sea Breacher Z Model below.

Below are pictures of Ibrahim Mahama in his sea breacher

Ghanaians react to the cost of Ibrahim Mahama's GH¢1.4 million Sea Breacher and what it could do

Faisal Not João opined:

Galamsey people watching the clean water

@AtoKwamina_ remarked:

Please don't take it to my village. They will worship this thing! I tell you! From Winneba to Axim, don't try I beg.

@KProblvm said:

Former president ein brother he say make you vote am come power again. Make dem buy two add top.

@atete_kwaa asked:

Abeg what is sea breacher?? Menntee bi mpo da

@gloveleslie commented:

This must be Ibrahim Mahama. The area rec where his house is in Ada

@Phi_naaa said:

I always say this Ghana we're in ebi two.....we get Main Ghana then Annex hmm

Ibrahim Mahama goes on a boat cruise, waves at fishermen

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Ibrahim Mahama was captured going on a boat cruise at his Ada residence.

In the video, he was seen waving at the fishermen who called out his name the moment they spotted him

Source: YEN.com.gh