Ibrahim Mahama Flaunts Skills In A GH¢1.4 Million Sea Breacher At Private Residence In Ada, Video Amazes Peeps
- A video of the founder of Engineers and Planners, the largest indigenous-owned mining company in West Africa, Ibrahim Mahama, showing off his GH¢1.4 million sea breacher has gone viral
- In the video, he drove the machine at top speed, flew in the air sideways as he flaunted his driving skills
- Many people have been left in awe at the cost of the sea breacher as others were amazed at the skills Ibrahim Mahama displayed on the Ada River
A video of wealthy Ghanaian business mogul Ibrahim Mahama showing off his skills with his expensive sea breacher has sparked massive reactions on social media.
According to a website known as Dive In Dubai that broke down the specification of the sea breacher, the site noted that the machine was a Sea Breacher Z Model.
They also noted that the model costs about $126,117, approximately GH¢1,425,122.10 per Google's current exchange rate.
In the video, the staunch businessman was captured showing off the high-speed 360-degree barrel rolls of the machine as he turned and sped off like a fish at sea.
The body of the machine was styled like that of a dolphin. As such, one could swim, throw one's self in the air and even turn sideways like a dolphin.
See the viral video of Ibrahim Mahama flaunting his GH¢1.4 million Sea Breacher Z Model below.
Below are pictures of Ibrahim Mahama in his sea breacher
Ghanaians react to the cost of Ibrahim Mahama's GH¢1.4 million Sea Breacher and what it could do
Faisal Not João opined:
Galamsey people watching the clean water
@AtoKwamina_ remarked:
Please don't take it to my village. They will worship this thing! I tell you! From Winneba to Axim, don't try I beg.
@KProblvm said:
Former president ein brother he say make you vote am come power again. Make dem buy two add top.
@atete_kwaa asked:
Abeg what is sea breacher?? Menntee bi mpo da
@gloveleslie commented:
This must be Ibrahim Mahama. The area rec where his house is in Ada
@Phi_naaa said:
I always say this Ghana we're in ebi two.....we get Main Ghana then Annex hmm
