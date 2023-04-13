A video of Shatta Bandle running on a treadmill has surfaced online

In the video, he was spotted wearing pink shorts and a yellow men's tank top as he run barefooted on the treadmill

He caused a frenzy as he shared the video on his verified Instagram page and got many people laughing hard

Ghanaian diminutive internet sensation, Shatta Bandle, caused a frenzy on social media after he shared a video of himself exercising on a treadmill on his Instagram page.

Shatta Bandle exercising on a treadmill. Photo Source: @shatta_bandle

Source: Instagram

He was captured wearing black gym gloves on both hands, pink shorts and a yellow men's tank top. His hair was dyed golden yellow and neatly curled with edges perfectly shaped.

Shatta Bandle exercised on the treadmill barefooted and he did so with so much energy and enthusiasm.

When he got tired, he pressed the emergency stop button and jumped onto one of the shoulders of the machine while panting.

He captioned the video with a motivational quote, which read:

SUCCESS HUGS YOU IN PRIVATE, FAILURE SLAPS YOU IN PUBLIC. THAT’S LIFE.

Below is the video of Shatta Bandle running on the treadmill.

Ghanaians react to video of Shatta Bandle running on a treadmill

Ghanaians and people of other nationalities who are fans of Shatta Bandle have reacted to the video as they found it hilarious that a diminutive person was using a treadmill to exercise.

majeeedofficial said:

No pain, No gain

___haryinke said:

This guy ehn

iam_ultimate_v commented:

Na the leg make me laugh

__olajuwon__13x13_ stated:

Make person just increase the speed. Imagination wan kee me

dehbombom_ remarked:

What is happening here?

portable_army_queen_ commented:

Wetin this one wan achieve abi he just go and enter ground

hype_lad_suzzy4 said:

Wetin be this. Don’t cry. You can do it. Brother Bernard

gramme____ commented:

@tommyranking_ carry ur Egbon Comot for here oo

expressmoni said:

@mufasatundeednut see your guy o

Shatta Bandle rides a camel in Dubai

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Shatta Bandle was captured in Dubai riding a camel.

In the video, he was captured having a good time while on vacation in Dubai. He shared moments from his trip on social media and this got many people admiring his lavish lifestyle.

