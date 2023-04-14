Lawyer and business mogul Kennedy Osei marked the birthday of his wife Tracy A. Osei with a touching message and beautiful messages on Instagram

The first two pictures of the carousel post were portrait pictures of Mrs Osei, and the rest of them were beautiful moments they shared while on a date at a lavish restaurant overseas

Lots of birthday wishes continue to flow in for the ever-gorgeous Mrs Osei as she turned a year older on April 14, 2023

Despite Media's General Manager Kennedy Osei celebrated his ever-gorgeous wife Tracy A. Osei with a heartwarming post on his verified Instagram page.

She turned a year older on April 14, 2023, and this got Mr Osei sharing beautiful moments they have shared together as husband and wife.

He shared beautiful moments from their romantic date at a plush restaurant overseas. They were dressed in all black as they beamed with smiles in the pictures.

He wrote a heartfelt message to her stating that she was the love of his life. He also bestowed God's blessing upon her life.

He wrote:

Happy birthday odo Yewu @aprilsveriown. May your GRACE continue to SHINE ✨ and never dim. God bless you boo ❤️#GODFIRST

After seeing the lovely post, Mrs Osei commented with her official Instagram account, @aprilsveriown, and thanked her husband for his kind words.

She wrote:

Amen and amen ❤️❤️ thank you, my love

See the lovely post Kennedy Osei made for his wife Tracy Osei.

Well-wishers, friends and family, join Kennedy Osei in celebrating his wife Tracy A. Osei.

More lovely messages continue to pour in for Tracy Osei, the gorgeous wife of Kennedy Osei, as she turned a year older on April 14, 2023.

miss_akua.esq stated:

Happy birthday, love @aprilsveriown ❤️

simply_kod remarked:

Happy birthday fam❤️

mizz_tnaya commented:

Happy Birthday lawyer Yere. I’m so humbled to share the same birthday with you. God bless you

jansveri_own said:

Happy birthday beautiful, don’t know personally but I love you❤️

ruthislyn commented:

Happy birthday to our beautiful wife and ma'am.. God bless you everyday

natural_beauty_box_gh said:

Love. They say is sweet ...especially with the right one

cocktails_essentials_gh said:

Happiest birthday to the prettiest wifey

nana_adjoa_bentum commented:

Your beautiful wife has the most wonderful, amazing smile in the world...happy blessed birthday to her, long live the queen

her_own_boss said:

Happy birthday beautiful May the Almighty God bless you and your family with long life, good health, happiness, joy, prosperity and wisdom Amen

