Former Miss Malaika Queen Hamamat Montia shared a video of her daughter acting all-cute in her stroller

She also shared stunning pictures of herself in a blue batik dress as she flaunted her shiny and fine legs

Many people have admired how beautiful her daughter is as they claimed her beauty has been passed down to her

Former Ghanaian beauty queen Hamamat Montia shared a beautiful video of her daughter smiling and this has melted the hearts of many of her followers and friends online.

The adorable moment was captured during their retreat at Aqua Safari Resort in Ada, which her partner, Samuel Afari Dartey, is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

In the second slide of the carousel post she shared, her adorable baby was lying on her back in a stroller.

In the video, she tried to sit up while raising her hands in the air and smiling as she placed her fingers in her mouth.

Captioning the post on her Instagram page, she hinted that she was born to shine and that, this reflects in how radiant her skin looks in the pictures.

Hamamat slayed in a blue batik dress that had cuts both sides. This accentuated her shiny and fine legs as she flaunted them.

She noted that even though Fridays were her busy days, she didn't mind taking time to give credit to the shea butter that makes her glow regardless of the stress she goes through.

She wrote:

I was born to shine ✨Fridays are busy, but thanks to Shea butter there is always a glow moment #KingsandQueens Happy Friday to all working mums Sheabutter Legs

See the heartwarming carousel post of Hamamat and her cute baby daughter below.

Many people get baby fever after seeing adorable video of Hamamat's daughter

nancyisimeofficial commented:

You make perfect babies Hamamat ❤️

lovefromjulez said:

What a beauty ❤️

adeledejak stated:

The beauty in you is in your kids! ✨

mariamk633 stated:

God truly blessed your womb❤️✨

screenwriterpatronicaclark asked:

Is he sitting up already? What a strong baby boy!

karikimani asked:

I am not trying to be shady, but I always wonder if that is her hair. I love how healthy and black it is.

mlefaki remarked:

Oh my, such beautiful Eyes! Bless them all ❤️

iambrittaniberry said:

Look at your baby GodKing!!

nanyluv said:

Is he trying to get up on his own already? How old is he again?

