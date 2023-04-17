The CEO of Angel Group of Companies is celebrating his birthday with a luxurious party to mark the occasion

Photos and videos from the scenes of the birthday celebration have already begun trending as luxurious decorations, a fleet of cars and his mansion were shown

The camera captured a silver Rolls Royce which had "Angel" boldly written on the number plate

The CEO of Angel Group of Companies, Kwaku Oteng, is celebrating his birthday, and scenes from his lavish birthday party have garnered some reactions from Ghanaians.

The business mogul who celebrates his birthday on April 17th of each year has not made his birth year public but has always marked it with a beautiful celebration with his friends and family at his residence.

Kwaku Oteng celebrates his birthday in Kumasi

Source: Facebook

Kwaku Oteng was spotted in a trending video from Angel FM's official Facebook account, where he was seen in Kumasi celebrating his new age with his family and some close friends.

In the trending videos and photos, Kwaku Oteng was seen sipping a glass of wine and was stunning in a beautiful white African long-sleeved shirt and trousers. His compound was well decorated, with his photos mounted in the centre and some corners of the party grounds for the commencement of the party.

Watch the video of Dr Kwaku Oteng's lavishing birthday party at his Kumasi residence below

Some fans reacted to Kwaku Oteng's birthday celebration in his mansion in Kumasi

Some netizens made funny comments on the video and requested an invite from the business mogul to his party at his Kumasi residence.

Dominic Sarfo Anomahm commented:

So is it open to the public, or u are just putting us under more pressure ?‍♂️ pls let me know because I am around the corner waiAngel FM Kumasi 96.1

Douglas Adjei commented:

Dominic Sarfo Anomah, but you are also a big Man. You can go there but tell him to send me money

Kwaku Oteng feeds his wife in photos as they pose in beautiful family photos together

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that rare family photos of Dr Kwaku Oteng had emerged online.

The beautiful photos showed the millionaire businessman in loved-up moments with his wife, Maame Yaa. The photos also showed the parents posing happily with their children, including Kwabre East MP Francisca Oteng Mensah.

