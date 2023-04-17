Diamond Michelle Gbagonah, popularly known as Michy Gh, educated the celebrity lookalikes who have taken over the internet

The group had some banter with their idols, who they claim also have their looks and had fans of the artistes coming at them

Michy told them that they were going to have legal problems if they used the names of the established artistes either for entertainment or fraud

Ghanaian socialite and presenter Diamond Michelle Gbagonah also known as Michy Gh, educated the celebrity lookalikes who have taken over the internet with their looks and attitude to match the original artistes.

Michy Gh (Centre) educating the trending celebrity lookalikes on the dangers of impersonation Photo source: @michygh

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Movement TV, Michy told the lookalikes that it was not legally right to use another person's name for entertainment or fraudulent activities because that dents the reputation of the original person.

Michy added that, using the names of the celebrities even for mere entertainment purposes is not right since the celebrities own their image and crafts, which are mostly copyrighted. Lookalikes are therefore, expected to seek the approval of their idols if they want to perform their songs or put their faces out there for entertainment.

One of the lookalikes, who refers to himself as the lookalike of popular highlife artiste Kuami Eugene immediately responded and said that, they had not taken any monies from the public to perform the music of their idols, even though an earlier publication by YEN.com.gh suggested that they had began charging new members.

Michy replied by emphasising that it did not matter since a lot of harm could still be done while an individual was impersonating another person.

Michy captioned the clip of her interview with the lookalikes which she posted on Instagram with an explanation to her fans. She indicated that, she did not seek to gain popularity for the lookalikes or entertain them with her platform but to educate them on the dangers which their pursuit may expose them to.

Michy captioned her video saying:

Truth be told, I did not invite the ‘look-alikes’ to entertain their shenanigans but to educate them on the consequences of impersonation & encourage them to promote their true selves & craft. I’m not your regular host, I don’t ask regular questions.

Watch the video of Michy educating the celebrity lookalikes below

Some fans reacted to the video of Michy educating the lookalikes

wha.ley6 commented:

Who are you explaining to? Do you have to explain to everyone about the show you do??? Don’t explain anything to anyone

abynaa.chells commented:

That’s very interesting cos someone needs to explain it to them well so they won’t get jailed. well done mum!

brockedertals commented:

Perhaps, they didn’t watch the program before concluding. You are doing well, honey.

