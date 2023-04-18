A video of Jackie Appiah's son Damien Agyemang together with her ex-husband Peter Agyemang has emerged on social media

Father and son were spotted having a good time at a party and the video portrayed the inseparable bond between Damien and Peter

The video put smiles on the faces of many Ghanaians as this cleared the doubts many had about the relationship between Damien and his father Peter

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A video of Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah's ex-husband Peter Agyemang and their son Damien Agyemang enjoying themselves at a party has surfaced on social media.

Jackie Appiah's ex-husband Peter Agyemang and son Damien Agyemang spotted at a party. Photo Source: @nkonkonsa @jackieappiah

Source: Instagram

In the very short video, Peter had his right arm around the neck of his son when the memorable moment was captured.

Damien gave the peace sign with one hand, as he kept a straight face while his father smiled. The young man was spotted in a black branded T-shirt and a pair of trousers.

Peter wore a homburg hat and a white short-sleeved polo shirt with a pair of trousers.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The video portrayed the unbreakable bond between father and son as they were spotted partying together.

Below is a video of Jackie Appiah's ex-husband and son at a party.

Ghanaians comment on video of Jackie Appiah's son and ex-husband spotted at a party

The video has excited many Ghanaians, as many claim they hardly see father and son in the public eye.

This, according to many, raised questions as to whether they were on good terms after the actress and businessman divorced in 2008.

Below are some selected thoughts from Ghanaians:

trigmaticofficial said:

I miss Pierroooooooo. One guy that I knew truly loved my music and career. God bless him wherever he is.

whats_up_gh remarked:

They’ve stayed out of the public eye all these years…that’s great

abrantiethegentleman said:

Man Perooo

lovemelanin2022 stated:

He is not her baby daddy but her ex husband. They married and got divorced.

odole_labi remarked:

A professional caption as "Father of Jackie Appian's son" would have been better. They were once a couple. Very responsibly married.

esme.agyeiwaa said:

He resembles Osebo oo anaa wose kooko si mani so

dorisa8525 commented:

Konkonsani ,where is the complete video??

iamadwoasaahint said:

I miss Nana Agyemang ❤️. Is he on IG, please?

the_bilionaires_wife remarked:

Which one is baby daddy? They were married and got divorced. U could have captioned it as her ex husband and son

Jackie Appiah received a warm welcome at Labone SHS, video shows students shouting out her name

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that actress Jackie Appiah was given a warm welcome at Labone Senior High School (SHS).

She was there with the Second Gentleman of the United States of America, Douglas Emhoff, to speak at the YOLO Youth Town Hall event that took place on March 27, 2023.

A video of the students rushing out of their classrooms and shouting at the top of their voices touched the hearts of Ghanaians.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh