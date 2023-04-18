Ghanaian actress Vivian Jill has responded to allegations from Ghanaian film producer Kwame Borga on how 70% of Kumawood actresses sleep with men for money

She explained that she does not do hookups but sells charcoal for a living

Vivian Jill said she works very hard to support herself and her family and has never been involved in any such unpleasant activities

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian Kumawood actress Vivian Jill expressed her displeasure at the comments passed by a Kumawood film director Kwame Borga about Kumawood actresses sleeping with men to maintain their lifestyle.

In an article sighted by YEN.com.gh on Ghanaweb, actress Vivian Jill said she has worked so hard to achieve all she has and has never depended on engaging in unpleasant activities such as hookups to earn extra income.

Vivian Jill debunks film director Kwame Borga's comment about Kumawood actresses sleeping around for money Photo source: @vivian_jill_lawrence

Source: Instagram

In an interview with media personality Dave Hammer, Vivian Jill said she was unhappy about the comment passed by the film director. However, it is difficult for many actresses to come out and defend themselves because of the rumours about them.

She added that she did not even know the meaning of the term the film director used until recently when the term was explained by a friend. She said that she had just returned from two of her business sites before the interview and did not have any time to waste.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

During an earlier interview on Hello FM, the CEO of Miracle Films, Mr Maxwell Nyamekye, threatened to sue the film director for making such image-tarnishing statements about actresses who have worked hard to perfect their crafts.

Vivian Jill's Instagram profile

Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win honours legendary Kumawood actor Agya Koo while dueting his popular scene from a movie

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that Lil Win got Ghanaians admiring his affable nature as he displayed Agya Koo's photo in the middle of his school compound in a video.

The actor honoured his colleague as he mounted a portrait of him and some other celebrities on a metal railing at Great Minds International School. Many folks were excited about seeing Agya Koo's portrait because it showed there was no bad blood between him and Lil Win.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh