Ghanaian TikTok star Asantewaa has sparked massive debate online after she revealed the reasons why she no longer does music promotions for Ghanaian artistes

The main reason was that many of the Ghanaian artistes, she said, are not willing to spend enough to boost their streaming numbers

This has got many people debating on social media as they do not agree with her explanations

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Famous TikTok star and actress Asantewaa has revealed that the reason why she does not do promotions for Ghanaian musicians.

In a recent interview on Accra FM's Ayekoo, she told the host Nana Romeo that many Ghanaian musicians cannot afford her rates.

Asantewaa dazzles in photos. Photo Source: @_asantewaaaa

Source: Instagram

She said that even though her fellow TikTokers do music promotions, all she does is enjoy good music.

She disclosed that some artistes do approach her to help them boost their streaming numbers but she turns down such offers.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

"The brand is solid. Even if they (Ghanaian musicians) give us GH¢10 million, we won't take it," she explained.

She further stated that aside from the charges, the other reasons why she has stopped music promotions are personal, which she said she would not want to disclose.

Asantewaa stated that people came at her when she recently partied to songs on Nigeria's Davido's newly released album, Timeless. She said that they urged her to support her own and promote Stonebwoy's 5th Dimension album, which will be released on April 28.

However, she stated that last year, when she posted videos dancing to songs from Ghanaian musicians, fans told her to mind her business since no one had sent her.

Watch the video below of Asantewaa sharing why she no longer promotes songs on her page.

Ghanaians react to Asantewaa's explanation as to why she has stopped promoting songs on her page

Asantewaa's opinions have sparked massive debate on social media as many people are of the view that she did not respond to the questions with utmost decorum.

asantewaakimgal said:

Monhw3 asem

nanawiredua_gh stated:

This girl talks anyhow ahh

rayjay.gh remarked:

See this girl Ghana make cheap. If no be TikTok like who know am. Too know saaa

amoanimaacharity stated:

I think she just wants to trend but 3b3gye ne s3m

mu.mmy6660 said:

Let me pass er boi our salt you want money from Ghana artist but you do it free for Nigerians nonsense

janylina34 commented:

Abeg if u see the comment u are looking for alert me wai na I’m also looking for it thanks

gabbyantwiadjeituntum said:

We invest in their craft for them to be stars and later they give us attitude.

11zabarmafyngal22 remarked:

..she talk basa basa like Kwame Eugene..l dnt blame her ,l blame those who gifts them on tictok..kwasia talkinh

ghana_sexy_babes said:

Brand fuo. Davido did not pay u, yet u promoted her album

enyo_austina stated:

Ghanaians we will forever be behind these gals promote nigerians tracks for freee and mk noise of it but will never promote theirs for reasonable amount but outrageous eeih

Asantewaa cuts off permed hair, flaunts her new look in video

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Asantewaa cut off all her permed hair and showed off her brand-new look in a video.

Many fans were disappointed as they claimed that when she cut her hair some years ago, they followed in her footsteps.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh