Beverly Afaglo friends are raising funds on social media to alleviate her plight after a fire razed down her house

The fire which happened on Monday, August 9, 2021, burnt the house to point of Afaglo losing everything

But the efforts raise funds are being scuttled by an old video of Afaglo bragging that she is a rich woman nd has many properties

Social media users are wondering why a rich woman of her claibre would come online to beg for help

Actress Beverly Afaglo's friends and management are putting in efforts to raise funds for her after a fire razed down her house.

Afaglo lost everything she has after a fire gutted her house which is located at Tema Community 9 on Monday, August 9, 2021.

Afaglo, who is the wife of music star Praye Honeho (Choirmaster), announced the unfortunate incident on her social media page after it happened.

According to her, the fire raged for about four hours before it was put out but it was able o destroy everything inside the house.

Afaglo's management asks for help

Not long after, the management of Afaglo put out MoMo and Bank account numbers to all well-wishers who would like to support.

In a publication, they narrated the cause of the fire outbreak and confirmed that no casualties were recorded.

Cine-God Studios explained that the reason for putting the account numbers was because fans and industry colleagues kept reaching out to assist.

Yvonne Nelson starts Go Fund Me

Afaglo's friend, Yvonne Nelson started a fundraiser to raise money for Beverly Afaglo after she lost all her belongings.

Nelson set up a Go Fund Me account with a GHC120,000 ($20,000) target to help alleviate her colleague's plight.

Old bragging video

But it looks like all these efforts are not going to yield the desired result after an old video Afaglo surfaced on the internet.

The throwback video had Afaglo bragging that she comes from a rich family and she is not broke.

She further went on to state that her late father left her many properties and she is also a hardworking woman who earns more than enough on her own.

With such statements, many social media users are wondering why Afaglo will allow her friends to beg for funds on her behalf.

Watch the video below:

Afaglo's husband speaks

Meanwhile, Beverly Afaglo's husband, Choirmaster, has spoken after the fire burnt his wife's house.

In a post on Instagram, He said together, they have another chance to make it happen again for them.

