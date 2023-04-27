Ghanaian Kumawood actress Vivian Jill has posted a throwback photo of herself on social media looking like her son

The hilarious caption that accompanied her post has gained a reaction from her fans, who found it funny though her photo looked beautiful

Some of her fans praised her for her beauty, while others called her the female version of her son Alfie

Ghanaian Kumawood actress Vivian Jill has posted a photo of herself on her Instagram page and has caused a reaction among her fans. The beautiful actress, who has been seen in many comedy skits, has maintained her beauty and is very recognizable in her childhood photos.

Vivian Jill (left), Alfie (right) Photo credit: @iam_king_alfie @vivian_jill_lawrence

Source: Instagram

She wore a floral skirt, matching shirt, and black bag in the photo she posted. She also looked skinny and wore a beautiful smile while posing for the photo.

Her fans, who chanced on the cute throwback photo of the actress, have reacted to it and drooled over her beauty. They have compared her to her son Alfie, who was recently seen in beautiful birthday photos with his mother, brother and friends.

The successful actress added a funny caption to her post, telling her fans to be quiet and not utter any words about her photos. However, her fans, who could not resist the cute photos, still reacted with more praise towards her.

See the throwback photo of Vivian Jill looking beautiful below

Vivian Jill's fans react to her throwback photos and resemblance to her son

Some fans of Vivian Jill reacted to her throwback photos and appreciated her beauty while comparing her good looks to that of her handsome son Alfie

abenadarkydark commented:

Wei de3 Alfie nkwadaa bremu paa ooo . He’s your male version

1166eric commented:

This is not a smile matter, but lol matter

naa_dede19 commented:

How old were you please @vivian_jill_lawrence

daisy_boakye commented:

Aei junior Abrewa killer

Source: YEN.com.gh