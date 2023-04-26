Popular Ghanaian gospel musician Obaapa Christy has been spotted in a funny trending TikTok video speaking pidgin and acting "gangster"

She walked and talked in a funny way and laughed at her own funny gestures and hilarious looks as she recorded herself in the video

The video, which has trended on TikTok after its release, has also been shared on several social media platforms and has gained some reactions from her fans

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian gospel musician Obaapa Christy has been spotted in a funny trending video that has got netizens laughing.

In the TikTok video, Obaapa Christy walked back and forth in a large hall and was stunning in a beautiful black and gold outfit. She approached the camera and asked, "What are they saying?"

Obaapa Christy Photo credit: @obaapachristyofficial

Source: TikTok

Obaapa Christy, who is known for her hit gospel songs, further made more funny remarks, saying that people who talked about her were not a bother because they would grow lean if they continued to make her business their own.

"You no know say the God wey we dey serve, he big pass your lyy," she said, implying that the God that she serves is bigger than the gossip and worries from people who criticise or monitor her movements with bad intentions.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

She later walked away from the camera, jumping and laughing at her own jokes in an overly excited manner.

Obaapa Christy's video has been met with excitement from her fans on social media.

Watch the video of Obaapa Christy speaking pidgin and acting gangster in the video below

Ghanaians react to funny video of Obaapa Christy speaking pidgin

Fans of the gospel artiste laughed at her funny video while others found new nicknames for her.

Bhinoclothez01 commented:

I guess she also share same spirit with Mama Pat

Magdy commented:

If she was not a gospel musician aaa anka 3ny3 Oo

Comic Hub commented:

Y3ab)dam ahy3 shoe in agrasco’s voice

boaf234 commented:

Ghana "gospel " hip hop artist

Obaapa Christy says she charges for shows because makeup and costumes are expensive

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that Obaapa Christy explained why she charges event organisers to perform at gatherings. She claimed that she was unable to repeat her attire for other programs. She also cited a text from the Bible that said that a servant of God must profit from the skills that God had given them.

Businessman Kwaku Oteng Sprays Cash on Brother Sammy in Kumasi

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian businessman, Kwaku Oteng, sprayed cash on Brother Sammy in Kumasi, where the top gospel artiste launched his "Masan Awura Mu Biom" album.

During the event, Brother Sammy walked towards Kwaku Oteng and passionately performed a song from the album. His act prompted the wealthy businessman to spray some money on the musician as he performed.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh