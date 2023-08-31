Rolls-Royce cars have a long history of being associated with the affluent in Ghanaian society, and the trend is continuing

Many wealthy people are now buying different types of Rolls-Royce in a bid to show off their wealth

While this phenomenon was more prevalent in Accra, the trend has transcended to Kumasi, with some of the city's wealthiest people acquiring Rolls-Royce

The luxury car brand Rolls-Royce has always been associated with affluence in Ghana. The nation's founder, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, used to ride in one.

Even before Ghana came into being, Asantehene Osei Agyeman Prempeh II had ridden in a Rolls-Royce for the restoration of the Asante Kingdom in 1935. That car is still around and was recently used by Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

In recent times, Rolls-Royce has become a status symbol for Ghana's wealth class. Businessman Osei Kwame Despite and his friends own fleets of these cars, making the brand quite common in Accra.

But the love for Rolls-Royce seems not limited to wealthy men in Accra. There is a growing number of Roll-Royce owners in Kumasi.

YEN.com.gh lists some of the prominent Kumasi people who own Rolls-Royce cars.

1. Angel Group CEO Dr Kwaku Oteng got a Rolls-Royce in 2021

Angel Broadcasting Network and Adonko Bitters owner Kwaku Oteng is one of the most successful businessmen to come out of Kumasi in the past two decades.

He has a lot of luxury cars at his disposal, one of which is a Rolls-Royce. Unveiled in 2021, the car has a customised number plate ANGEL 1-21.

2. Reverend Obofour owns different Rolls-Royce

Anointed Palace Chapel founder Francis Kwaku Antwi, famously known as Reverend Obofour, is a car lover. He once had over 25 luxurious cars parked in his Trasacco house, estimated to cost $1.4 million in 2019.

Among the cars was a Rolls-Royce, which he reportedly bought in 2018 for an estimated $300,000.

A few months later, Obofour unveiled a 2019 Rolls-Royce Phantom.

Obofour's wife, Ciara Antwi, a.k.a. Bofowaa, is also known to have driven a Rolls-Royce.

While Obofour spends much time in Accra, he is a Kumasi-based man with his church's headquarters.

3. Bishop Obinim's Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II

International God's Way Church (IGWC) founder Bishop Daniel Obinim is also one of the prominent people established in Kumasi and owns a Rolls-Royce.

The controversial 'man of God' acquired a Rolls-Royce Ghost in 2018 with a customised number plate ANGEL 1-19. The acquisition of the expensive car sparked criticisms online.

Reacting to critics, Obinim indicated he could have bought four or five more Rolls-Royce cars then.

He was recently spotted riding in the Rolls-Royce.

4. Taabea CEO is a proud Rolls-Royce owner

Christian Kwasi Agyeman is the CEO of Taabea Group, the producer of Taabea Herbal Mixture. In his mansion in Kumasi, Chris Agyeman has an impressive collection of expensive vehicles.

One of the cars is a Rolls-Royce registered with the custom number THM 1-21. See the photo below.

5. Chairman Wontumi released a Rolls-Royce Wraith in 2022

Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako, also known as Chairman Wontumi, is a businessman whose interests span from small-scale mining to media.

He spends his hard-earned cash on luxury cars and owns many of these vehicles, including a Ferrari, which he was once spotted driving in Kumasi.

In 2022, he bought himself a Rolls-Royce Wraith, which he licenced CW 1-22.

6. Nana Ayeboafo (Chief of Agric Nzema)

Chief of Agric Nzema Nana Nkansah Boadu Ayeboafo is a successful businessman in private life. He is the owner of M Plaza Hotel and M Plaza Transport.

Nana Ayeboafo is one of the early owners of a Rolls-Royce in Kumasi. He has a Phantom, registered in 2015 with his name, AYEBOAFO 1-15.

Sarkodie musician rides in expensive Rolls-Royce in video

Meanwhile, Sarkodie was recently spotted cruising around in a Rolls-Royce during his stay in the United States. In the footage, the rapper rocked an all-white outfit as he entered the expensive car.

The rapper looked like he was living life to the fullest as he relaxed in the vehicle and puffed smoke out of a Cuban cigar.

