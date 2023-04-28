Ras Nene and his team, in a video, were visited by YouTube sensation Wode Maya and it was all love

The comedian and the YouTuber expressed love for each other with Wode Maya interacting with Ras Nene's crew

The video warmed hearts on social media, with many folks admiring the bond between the two YouTube stars

Ghanaian comedian Ras Nene and YouTube sensation Wode Maya recently met in Kumasi, Ghana, in a heartwarming interaction that has left fans in awe. The two stars expressed their admiration and love for each other, with Ras Nene's crew also receiving attention from Wode Maya.

Ras Nene Links Up With Wode Maya Photo Source: +Plus1 TV

Source: Youtube

The meeting, which was captured on video, showed Ras Nene, whose real name is Ebenezer Akwasi Antwi, overcome with joy as he hugged Wode Maya. The popular comedian could not contain his excitement, expressing his gratitude for the YouTuber's visit.

Wode Maya, known for his vlogs and documentaries about life in Africa, also interacted with Ras Nene's crew, making them feel appreciated and loved. The love and friendship between the two YouTube stars was a joy to watch, with both expressing genuine affection for each other.

Ras Nene shares a special bond with Wode Maya because Maya introduced him to YouTube.

The video of the meeting has since gone viral on social media, with many people expressing admiration for the bond between the two stars. Social media users have praised the meeting as a moment of unity and positivity, highlighting the power of social media in bringing people together.

Wode Maya And Ras Nene Warm Hearts

Young Bull commented:

The love for each other is deep

G.Frimpong wrote:

Oh finally, Wode Maya is here. Much Love ♥️✨ the Creator of Dr Likee Aka Channel ♥️

Josephine Arthur reacted:

Aka Ebenezer and crew are currently the hottest and most entertaining group on YouTube. No challenger✌️

