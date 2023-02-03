Ahuofe, a viral TikTok sensation, in one of his many viral videos, showed off a pretty lady many suspected to be his boo

In the video, the handsome dark-skinned man was on the phone whiles the beautiful woman laid in bed

The video sparked reactions from Ahuofe's TikTok fans as they expressed excitement at the thought of him dating the pretty lady

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

TikTok sensation, Ahuofe, took the internet by storm after he shared a video showing off a pretty lady many, suspected to be his personal person.

Ahuofe Chills In Bed; Shows Of Pretty Lady Photo Source: Ahuofe on TikTok

Source: UGC

Ahuofe's unique looks, including his dark skin tone, have made him a big TikTok star. The social media sensation has gained a massive following thanks to his humour and creativity, and his latest post was no exception.

In the video, Ahuofe proudly displayed himself in bed with his gorgeous companion. In the footage, Ahuofe is seen making a phone call while the pretty lady lay by his side, fueling speculation about their relationship.

Ahuofe's followers were quick to comment on the post, expressing their admiration for the pair. Some even went as far as to say that they were couple goals

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

. The video went viral like most of Ahuofe's videos, garnering over 33k likes, thousands of comments and over 200k views. Ahuofe, who looks a lot like hip-hop legend, Tupac, blasted one of his idol's tunes in the background.

The video once again demonstrated his ability to captivate and engage his followers. His unique appearance, including his dark skin tone, has made him a standout on the platform and endeared him to many.

His fans expressed their admiration for him and hoped he and the pretty lady he was with were a couple.

TikTok Sensation Ahuofe Sparks Reactions

Will K886 wrote:

The lady is waiting for you to hang up the phone and kick out the camera man

Davis Kamisa commented:

Pac without loud voice, now you got a lady

user51611600524620 wrote:

The man is dealing bussiness with stakeholders on the phone while bae is waiting for him

Ramu reacted:

Some lady are fearless

TikToker Flaunts Plush Mansion In Africa To Prove That Africans Do Not Live In Huts

In another TikTok story, a young man showed off a gorgeous house on social media that had many luxury features to prove that Africans do not live in huts.

The property he flaunted in the 6-second video had a huge compound, a swimming pool, a basketball court and a garage with many high-end cars.

Several netizens who saw the video were impressed by it and took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh