During the interview on Movement Showbiz, Fotocopy told Michy how he felt and he disclosed that he no longer needs the feature since he is a huge artiste

His statements sparked massive debate among Ghanaians on social media as some claimed the budding rapper has to be mindful of his speech

Thriving Ghanaian musician Fotocopy has opened up about the moment he apologised to Kuami Eugene on Abeiku Santana's show on Okay FM.

Abeiku Santana (left), Kuami Eugene hugging Fotocopy (middle) and Michy (right) in photos. Image Credit: @abeikusantana @utvghana @michygh

Fotocopy lashes out at Abeiku Santana over Kuami Eugene apology

In an interview on Movement Showbiz, he told the host Michy that Abeiku Santana bullied him to render an apology to Kuami Eugene.

This comes after the little boy admitted that he hated the 'Angela' hitmaker for failing to feature him on a song.

According to Fotocopy, he no longer needs the feature from Kuami Eugene, even though they settled their differences on Abeiku Santana's show some weeks ago.

"I don't even need the feature. I'm also big," he said in the interview.

Another guest on the show jumped in and advised Fotocopy not to make such a statement because he would one day need Kuami Eugene.

Michy advises Fotocopy

Michy, on the other hand, stated that she understood where the budding rapper was coming from. She said that he is a child, and once he feels something, he would tell it how he feels it.

She stated that in the Ghanaian culture when there is an issue between a child and an adult, the child is always seen as the one in the wrong and would be encouraged to apologise to the adult.

However, she advised Fotocopy to be mindful of his utterances when he is expressing his displeasure towards someone else. She added that the 'hate' word he used was strong and harsh.

Below is a video of Michy advising Fotocopy.

Below is a video of Fotocopy admitting to having been bullied by Abeiku Santana into apologising to Kuami Eugene.

Fotocopy's comments spark public outrage on social media

While others believed it was right for Fotocopy to air out how he felt exactly about the apology he rendered to Kuami Eugene, others believed his utterances did not order well.

osebo_thezaraman stated:

Don’t talk like that, my son, you definitely need a big star like him, ok. Everyone needs someone who can help him to achieve his or her goals

adwoaky said:

Siasem, why are you people allowing this boy to disrespect Kuami? Kuami is an A-list artist put some respect on his name. Take it or leave it.

adjoa_the_promoter commented:

Let kids be kids!

rozay1649 remarked:

Ahh small boy like u. U want to be rude over big boss. Masa be careful.

whats_up_gh stated:

Let the little boy speak up and stop insulting him…ah .. that is how most kids become timid in this country. He was offended by the comment of Kuami Eugene not to feature him and was forced to apologise to him ..boi .. Kyer3 s3 in this country the payini is always right…let’s learn to apologise to our kids when we offend them by doing that we’re teaching them to apologise when they also do something wrong

papakessie commented:

Which people are coaching this young guy? They are misleading him. He needs to be very careful in that industry.

yvrboijosh said:

so nobody go fit knock this kiddie ong?

afia.sweetie.5 stated:

You perform give kids u say u are big SMH ‍♀️ U ARE BIG ON THE KIDS WAI SO RESPECT D UR ELDERS

iymanuel_dag_or said:

Foto copy, your father didn’t help you with regards to this matter. If you keep on with this attitude, you may not keep long in the industry. Stop that nonsense and show respect to your senior

_chrixxtine stated:

Eeeii who’s child is this

nice_yawson said:

It isn’t right to give a young artist like this the platform to spout talks as such and disrespect his seniors lol first I taught it was ignorance and he isn’t grown. His management

Kuami Eugene and Fotocopy hug and make peace on Abeiku Santana's show

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Kuami Eugene and Fotocopy smoked the peace pipe on Abeiku Santana's show on Okay FM.

Fotocopy was seen crying his eyes out after he admitted that he did not speak well about the 'Cryptocurrency' hitmaker.

