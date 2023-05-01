Celebrated Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown made her debut on Onua TV on April 30, 2023, for the premiere of her show Onua Showtime with McBrown

With the numbers on the social media platforms booming overnight, TV3 reacted to the news with a post on their Instagram page

This has many Ghanaians applauding the media house for making a strategic move to acquire the services of The Empress

With many Ghanaians waiting in anticipation for actress Nana Ama McBrown to hit their TV screens after her major move from Despite Media to Media General's Onua TV, the numbers on the streams said it all.

The numbers showed that many Ghanaians, both at home and abroad, tuned into the show online to watch the premiere of Onua Showtime with McBrown.

Nana Ama McBrown's during her show's premiere on Onua TV. Image Credit: @iamamamcbrown @tv3_ghana

TV3 reacts to overnight boom in streaming numbers

Within minutes of the show streaming live on the official Facebook page of Onua TV on the night of April 30, 2023, over 10,000 people had already tuned in.

In response to the huge traffic on their sister site, Onua TV, TV3 shared a screenshot of a comment from a fan on Facebook on their Instagram page.

According to the fan, Media General had taken over and taken control of the television screens of people in the country, including those watching online.

Captioning the post, the handler of the TV3's Instagram account wrote:

Where is the lie? #TV3GH

Below is TV3's reaction to the boom in streaming numbers on their sister site, Onua TV.

Over 400k views on Facebook

Meanwhile, the video, which was later on posted and pinned on the Facebook page of Onua TV, has so far garnered over 400k views in less than 24 hours.

When this story was written, the video had about 420k views, 25k comments and 23k like and reactions.

Below is a screenshot of the viewing numbers on Onua TV's Facebook live.

Watch the full video on the Onua TV Facebook page below.

Ghanaians react to boom in numbers on Media General platforms

Many people reacted to the overnight increase in numbers on the various social media platforms of Media General.

Ghanaians admitted that McBrown indeed added her magical touch by joining the media house.

bella_leghacy stated:

MTN everywhere u go ❤️❤️

amissah_official said:

Aduro biaa nka Dan mu

tekwor said:

No lies

amg_agenda remarked:

I was streaming onua showtime live on Facebook as well as watch daterush on tv the same time

blessedasura said:

You people will let Despite buy Ghana ooo yiooi

josephinekasantew stated:

Nny3 asem ketewa o

mansa_nana1 said:

@tv3_ghana it’s just left with onuatv coming on dstv

Source: YEN.com.gh