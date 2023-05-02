Young Ghanaian artiste Kallai Nana Qwaachi popularly known as Fotocopy, has along with his family apologised for utterances he made

Their apology was a result of claims the artiste made in an interview with Michy GH on Movement TV where he said he was big enough not to need a feature with Kuami Eugene

Fotocopy's family referred to him as a child who had not been deprived of his childhood, hence the reflection of childishness in his demeanour

Young Ghanaian Afropop artiste Kallai Nana Qwaachi popularly known as Fotocopy, has along with his family apologised to the general public after an interview of the young artiste with Michy GH's show on Movement TV went viral.

Abeiku Sanatana (left), Fotocopy (middle), Kuami Eugene (right) Photo credit: @fotocopymusic @kuamieugene @abeikusantana

Source: Instagram

Fotocopy's press release stated:

On behalf of our artiste Fotocopy and all the brands he represents, management would like to render an unqualified apology for some utterances made by our artiste in an interview on Movement TV dated Friday, 28th April 2023.

The family of the young artiste who had been seen hugging Kuami Eugene to squash their beef further stated that, Fotocopy did not mean to disrespect anyone during the interview. However, they were sorry about his utterances and wanted to apologise to anyone who felt offended or disrespected by the artiste's remarks.

They added that though he is being guided, nobody tries to take his childhood from him, which explains why the artiste exhibits some childish behaviours. They referenced the artiste's comments about how Abeiku Santana bullied him as one of such instances which show his childishness.

Some Ghanaians reacted to the press release by Fotocopy and his family

Some Ghanaians reacted negatively to the press release, which was purported to be an apology on behalf of Fotocopy after his utterances about Kuami Eugene and Abeiku Santana on Movement TV.

mc_ogee commented:

He isn’t fit for interviews yet. He is a young talented kid who has great potential for singing, he should be groomed more before pushing him to stages, and hosts should be mindful of the questions they ask, not forgetting his age and thoughts.

maame_esi_kabuki commented:

Always apologies. Why? Don’t do things to get fame at the right time. You will blow how you want it.

blackboyshine commented:

He should not answer or, better still, avoid these Kwame Eugene questions...

Fotocopy says he does not need a feature from Kuami Eugene and was ambushed in a planned interview by Abeiku Santana

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that, Fotocopy said he does not require a feature from Kuami Eugene. He continued by saying that, like Kuami Eugene, who had denied him a feature, he was now also a well-known artiste. Fotocopy continued by saying that since the "Open Gate" hitmaker was the one who insulted him, he did not feel the need to apologise to the award-winning musician.

