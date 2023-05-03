Ghanaian rapper Medikal and dancehall artiste Shatta Wale have been featured in Fella Makafui's latest movie, "Serwaa"

The two friends were seen in a short video snippet of the movie, which premiers on May 26th, 2023

Shatta Wale's involvement in the movie has made fans anticipate it even more, as they cannot wait to see the acting skills of the musician

Ghanaian rapper Medikal and his friend, Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale have been spotted in a snippet of a new Tv series by actress Fela Makafui which premieres on May 26, 2023.

Shatta Wale and Medikal Photo credit: @fellamakafui

Source: Instagram

The actress posted a snippet of her soon-to-be-released Tv series "Serwaa", which she has been promoting on her social media pages for the past few weeks. However, she hid the biggest surprise from her fans, who had no idea that her award-winning rapper husband and Shatta Wale were going to be in it.

Medikal was seen holding a polythene bag and entering a ghetto with his head tied with a handkerchief in some parts of the video, while Shatta Wale interacted with him, playing the role of a friend in the series.

Some funny lines between the two best friends on set got them laughing and shaking hands as they seemed to be having fun together. The two seemed to have taken their friendship into the movie as well.

Fella Makafui captioned the short video:

Do you miss Serwaa? Lol, Come witness Serwaa in her elements at the premiere of @serwaatvseries can’t wait to see this myself. 26th May at Silverbird Cinemas Accra Mall, 2nd June in Kumasi at the Royal View Cinema, inside SG Mall

Fella Makafui's movie featuring Medikal and Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale pays Medikal's daughter's school fees

Medikal reported in an interview that his best friend Shatta Wale had paid the full one-year school fees for his daughter Island immediately after she started school. Medikal expressed joy and love toward Shatta in the emotional interview.

Some fans commented on Shatta Wale and Medikal's video

kofiyaga_ky commented:

Wale is always a mood

fadakay_gh commented

Wow, indeed i can't waaaaiiiiiiitttttt❤✌

nhanhayaw_aiden commented:

Shatta wale in movie is gonna be more❤️

Michy attacks Medikal for claiming he lied about Shatta Wale paying her son Majesty's school fees

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that Rapper Medikal was verbally attacked at a public event by Michy, ex-girlfriend and mother of Shatta Wale's child.

When the two of them ran into one other at the blogger GH Kwaku's birthday party, Michy unleashed a diatribe against Medikal. She said that Medikal had spread some untrue rumours about Shatta Wale covering their child's tuition.

Source: YEN.com.gh