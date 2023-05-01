A lookalike of Ghanaian actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown has surfaced in a TikTok video

The young lady was styling the hair of popular Ghanaian actress and socialite Afia Schwarzenneger in the video

The beautiful lady, who was stunned in a lovely red dress, had a striking resemblance to the actress and was happily smiling as Afia hyped her

The lookalike of Ghanaian actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown has surfaced and garnered a lot of reactions after a video of her on TikTok surfaced.

Lookalike (Left and right), Nana Ama Ama McBrown (middle) Photo credit: @Queen_Afiaschwarzenegger

Source: TikTok

In the TikTok video posted by Ghanaian actress and socialite Afia Schwarzenegger, she was seen hyping a young lady who resembled the award-winning media personality.

Afia Schwarzenegger said:

Lookalike association, here is Nana Ama McBrwon's lookalike. Ama, here is your lookalike, when you are not there, she can fill your shoes at your Onua Showtime show.

The young lady laughed and posed for the camera at a point as Afia Schwar recorded her in the video. They both laughed at Afia's jokes and her striking resemblance to the media personality.

Kuami Eugene, King Promise, Medikal trend online

Nana Ama McBrown's lookalike video popped up a few weeks after the internet went crazy about the Ghanaian celebrity lookalike trend. The lookalikes of several Ghanaian celebrities surfaced in the past few weeks, leaving fans of the artistes and celebrities surprised at the striking resemblance they shared with their lookalikes.

The lookalikes of Kuami Eugene, Medikal, King Promise, Sarkodie, Fameye and several others have surfaced in the past weeks, with some of them having a misunderstanding with the celebrities over defamation and the wrong use of their popularity and image to generate income.

Some Ghanaian reacted to Nana Ama McBrown's lookalike video

Esterobaby commented:

But is true oww she looks like nana ama

Ama Khlara commented:

Wony3 ooooo I was going to say I look like u but pena will finish

sweetina33 commented:

There's a resemblance ooo

Queen- Priceless ❤️‍‍♀️ commented:

True oo she looks just like her

Source: YEN.com.gh