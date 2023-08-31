Gorgeous Nana Ama McBrown has taken her birthday celebration a step further by establishing a foundation to help the needy

The McBrown's Foundation executed its first project on its founder and patron's 46th birthday

With the help of eleven sponsors, the foundation made a massive donation to the Bekwai Municipal hospital

Ghanaian media personality Nana Ama McBrown has opened a new non-profit venture, McBrown's Foundation, to positively impact lives.

One of the faces of McBrown's Foundation is astute Ghanaian blogger Kobby Kyei, who uses his platform to educate and inform.

Since its inception, the foundation has already undertaken its first project during Nana Ama McBrown's 46th birthday celebration.

Nana Ama McBrown shared an exclusive video from the donation exercise to the Bekwai Municipal Hospital.

The footage captured strong young men filling a large track with gift items from 11 business sponsors in Ghana, including television sets, air conditioning, diapers, tissues, water, and soda cartons.

The actress acknowledged the companies for their support in her caption:

On 15th August, I was happy to impact the lives of amazing people at Bekwai Municipal Hospital in Kumasi on my birthday. I am grateful to the good Lord for making me a blessing in people's lives. Thank you all who came to support me in person and those who have always backed me with your prayers. God richly bless you.❤️

Follow: @mcbrownsfoundation. Thank You: @hisense_ghana @belpakghana, @soklin_gh, @softcare_gh, @amalenachildrenshaven, @pumadrinks, @awakepurifiedwater, @juliecofabrics_gh, @deliebakes_n_cakes @newmatildaasare, @marthajoycearthur, @hammer_nti and to the amazing Dr Frank Serebour, Nana Osei Ababio II and everyone that supported us that day. God Bless You All.

Peeps react to mountain of items Nana Ama McBrown donated to Bekwai hospital

Many blessed McBrown for having a generous heart for those in need.

touchmakeupartistry commented:

You give God more reasons to bless you, Nana. Wo y3 Nhyira .

esiadjeiwaa_8 commented:

God bless you and your team❤️

adjeoqueenzy commented:

Everyday, they do it and we will always watch them awwwww. When are we going to be invited to be there some? hmmmmmm NYAME TEASE ❤️ anyway, God bless you, mum.

