Ayisha Modi joins Stonebwoy in Celebrating Self-Proclaimed Grammy Nomination

Ayisha Modi celebrates Stonebwoy on his 3 Grammy nomination claims

The hype woman went on social media to pen a heartfelt congratulatory note

Stonebwoy claims to have been nominated after albums he was featured on were nominated

Popular cheerleader and hype woman of Stonebwoy, Ayisha Modi known as She Loves Stone Boy, has taken to Instagram to congratulate dance hall act, Stonebwoy on the 3 Grammy nominations he claimed to have grabbed.

Ayisha's post follows Stonebwoy's tweet which suggested that he has bagged 3 nominations after Grammy announced its 64th nominees on November 23rd, ahead of the Grammy ceremony scheduled to happen on January 31st.

She shared a photo of Stonebwoy which she scored with a touching congratulatory message.

Her caption read:

If you don’t get out of the box you’ve been raised in, you won’t understand how much bigger the world is. Your hard work for years is about to be rewarded. Something you’ve been working on is almost complete.

Congratulations @stonebwoyb on your Grammy nomination, More to come Bhimnation to the world.

However, Ayisha Modi was earlier reported to have fallen out with her die-for artist Stonebwoy after the two who were good friends unfollowed themselves.

She seemed to have confirmed it after taking to Instagram to make a post that read:

"sometimes you just have to be done . Not mad, not upset. Just done. When you stop trying to change others and work on changing yourself, your world changes for the better".

Ghanaians Blast Stonebwoy For His Self-proclaimed Grammy Nominations

Meanwhile, Stonebwoy popularly known as Livingstone Etse Satekla, has been battered heavily on social media for flattering himself with Grammy nominations for his participation as a featured artist on 3 nominated Grammy Reggae albums.

The nominees for the 64th Grammy Awards were announced yesterday, November 23rd, ahead of the Grammy ceremony scheduled to happen on January 31st.

Many Ghanaians observed the unveiling of the nominations in anticipation for a Ghanaian act to be mentioned but unfortunately, that was not the case.

Source: Yen Newspaper