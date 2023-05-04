Popular Ghanaian entertianment pundit has shared his revelations about artistes who would be winning which category in the 24th edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA)

He shared that Black Sherif will sweep most of the awards, while Sarkodie, Kelvyn Boy, Stonebwoy and Lasmid would take home an award each

However, in the background story, Black Sherif in an interview was certain about sweeping all 6 awards on Saturday, May 6, 2023

Ghanaian entertainment pundit, Chris Tsormanah, has predicted the full list of winners of the 2023 edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

Sharing his findings in a Facebook post, he hinted that the ultimate award for the night which is the Artiste of the Year award would be swept by rapper Black Sherif.

Sarkodie (left) and Stonebowy (right) dazzling in photos. VGMA predictions in the middle.

Chris Tsormanah predicts VGMA winners

He predicted that Black Sherif would sweep six awards, including the envious Artiste of the Year.

He also revealed that on Saturday, May 6, 2023, the rap god Sarkodie will only take home one award.

He also added that Kelvyn Boy, Stonebwoy and Lasmid would also take away one award out of the 23 awards that would be given out that night.

Chris Tsormanah predicts full list of VGMA winners.

Black Sherif confident about bagging all awards at the 24VGMA

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Sherif shared his thoughts on the upcoming VGMA awards.

In an interview with Zionfelix, he was certain about bagging all the awards he had been nominated for.

Many of his fans celebrated him in the comment section as they wished him all the best on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

