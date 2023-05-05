Ghanaian dancehall artiste Stonebwoy has gifted a young girl who went viral for singing his song some gifts in a Tecno Mobile package

The beautiful young girl who was excited to see the artiste shared some fun moments with him, had a talk with him and was beaming with smiles

Fans of the dancehall artiste who were happy to see the linkup between the two commented with excitement under the wholesome video

Ghanaian dancehall artiste Stonebwoy has been spotted in a trending video gifting a young girl who sang his song some items wrapped in a Tecno Mobile box.

In the video shared on Instagram by TV3, the artiste and the young girl looked happy as they seemed to have been enjoying each other's company.

The award-winning singer looked happy and asked the young girl how she could learn the lyrics of his song Into The Future and sing them so well.

When the young girl was asked about how she learnt the song, she said:

He played it (referring to a relative) and he played it another time so i decided to follow it and that's how i learnt it.

Stonebwoy said:

Ei, and you said listen, listen, listen, you knew the lyrics so you wanted to smash it.

The young girl who was overly excited to see the talented performer and receive a gift from him was still smiling in excitement.

Watch the video of Stonebwoy gifting a fan below

Some Ghanaians commented on Stonebwoy's video

Some Ghanaians who were excited to see Stonrbwoy gift the young girl the package reacted to the video positively and cheered her up

citizenchelseahene commented:

I am not a mallam or rocket scientist but can vehemently say NO ONE on here watched this video only once aaaaaaala @stonebwoy

pegs_granola commented:

That's beautiful go, girl.

boa_kyeii commented:

Into the future with you #1gad

magnatefeba commented:

Into the Future is a soul touching vibe by the legend, and Jugglerz did what they do best ❤️

Stonebwoy's song Into The Future

