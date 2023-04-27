Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has gifted rapper Medikal's daughter, fifty-dollar notes in a video

The dancehall artiste who was seen holding Island pecked her as they posed in the adorable video

Island stretched her hands to grab the dollar notes though she seemed to have no idea about the value of the money

Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale gifted rapper Medikal's daughter some 50-dollar notes and has had their video trending online.

In the video shared on social media, Shatta Wale picked Island from the ground and held her in his arms.

Shatta Wale pecked Island's cheeks in the video and seemed happy to spend some time with her. Island stretched her hands to take the $50 notes from someone who was also recording the video.

Island looked grown in the video as she posed with Shatta Wale beside the dancehall artiste's luxurious cars in his mansion.

Shatta Wale has shown love toward his good friend's daughter many times and even posed as her uncle in most of the videos they have been seen in.

The beautiful daughter of the rapper and Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui, is the couple's first child after their marriage.

Island has been showered with love, with fans of both Medikal and Fella Makafui appreciating her beauty and striking resemblance to her mother, Fella.

Watch the video of Shatta Wale and Island below:

