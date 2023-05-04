Juliet Ibrahim shared a lovely selfie photo with her fellow actors Lil Win and Kwaku Manu

In the photo, the actors were sighted giving Juliet Ibrahim a kiss on her cheek while she smiled beautifully

The photo has stirred massive reactions among their fans online as they shared their views on the upcoming movie

Celebrated Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim shared a lovely photo of her fellow actors Kwaku Manu and Lil Win giving her a peck on the cheek.

Photo of Kwaku Manu, Juliet Ibrahim and Lil Win. Image Credit: @julietibrahim

Source: Instagram

Lil Win and Kwaku Manu kiss Juliet Ibrahim

In the selfie photo that was taken, Juliet Ibrahim was spotted wearing a purple top as she smiled while the two actors gave her a gentle kiss on each cheek.

Lil Win, on the other hand, was in a yellow lacoste t-shirt with a black beanie covering his head.

Kwaku Manu was in a white t-shirt, and he wore a red beanie that had Canada boldly written on it.

Juliet Ibrahim teases about an upcoming movie

Juliet Ibrahim added the hashtag actors in the Instagram caption, giving her followers a hint that they were on the set of an upcoming movie.

Below is a photo of Lil Win and Kwaku Manu kissing Juliet Ibrahim on the cheek.

Ghanaians react to lovely post of Juliet Ibrahim, Kwaku Manu and Lil Win

Juliet Ibrahim's admirers thronged the comment section expressing how jealous they were about the post.

Dancehall musician Stonebwoy and many others said they could not wait for the movie to be released.

stonebwoy stated:

Can’t wait to watch this

temidayoasafa said:

If i have the opportunity to do this i won’t be able to sleep for a week ❤️

ojayywright commented:

‍♂️ ok e be like say na film dem Dey shoot

king_of_memphis1 said:

The beauty and the beasts. Wow I never taught u acted with this two talented guys.

igwechinedu35 stated:

See as they spoil your picture. Ahhh why na

nanahemaaqueen said:

Lol I love how lilwin has vim

h.a.s.s.a.n_z.y.n.o commented:

Will two of remove ur mouth from my crush or I'll get you both arrested...my woman I dey jealous ooo it's better you give me my own special kiss

waynekubi remarked:

I envy you , two fine gentlemen

Nadia Buari drops wedding photos from merry Men 3

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari took over the internet with wedding photos from a scene on Merry men 3.

In the photos she shared, she was tying the knot with Nigerian actor Ramsey Nouah in a plush ceremony.

Many people talked about how gorgeous Nadia Buari looked as a bride as they had wished it was real and not for a movie.

Source: YEN.com.gh