Ghanaian Afrobeat singer Kelvyn Boy said he does not trust the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, which Charterhouse organizes

Speaking to radio host Abeiku Santana, Kelynboy said that he had a popular song last year, and so were other colleagues in the category he was in

The singer added that even though he also deserved the opportunity, he thinks others deserved it too

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian Afrobeat artiste Kelvynboy said he does not trust the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

Kelvyn Boy, who arrived in his luxurious Range Rover, was accompanied by a team who walked behind and ahead of him before he entered Okay FM's studio.

Afrobeat artiste Kelvyn Boy said he does not trust the VGMA Photo source: @kelvynboymusic

Source: Instagram

After exchanging handshakes and hugs, Abeiku Santana asked Kelvyn Boy his thoughts about the VGMA and whether they were genuine.

One of his team members responded from behind, saying they did not believe in the VGMA concerning the awards they gave out.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The team, including Kelvynboy, were asked if they deserved their award last year for the "Most Popular Song" category. But Kelvynboy said he thinks other artistes in the category deserved it too.

He said he felt others deserved it even though he did too and won in the category. He also said that even the United States Grammy Academy Award is sometimes referred to as having its system rigged or designed to favour some people.

Watch Kelvyn Boy's interview below:

Some Ghanaians reacted to Kelvyn Boy's interview with Abeiku Santana on Okay Fm

daddy_fab commented:

Abbey, you have been in the game for too long to act like this. Let’s be a little professional here

_anojen commented:

Yourself kraaa u don't trust na vgma...mtchw...who is vgma...? Masa Masa stop dat..

1kiki.poundz commented:

I really don’t like what Abeiku Santana is doing here…..Why are you trying to get a case for the boy…Why Abey!!

Medikal said he would not make any songs with Amerado Burner

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that Ghanaian rapper Medikal swiped at his colleague Amerado Burner for personal reasons on live television.

Medikal said Amerado Burner is not his friend and not on his level, adding that he does not see himself in any collaboration with him. Medikal's reason was that Amerado dissed him on a track two years ago but did not get a reply from him for the same reasons.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh