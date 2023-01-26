Stonebwoy's wife, Dr Louisa, in a Snapchat video, cooked him a scrumptious-looking plate of boiled yam and stew

The dancehall musician was in heaven once he tasted the dish and showered his wife with words of adoration

Stonebowy said marriage was a good thing and had Louisa smiling broadly while he adored her for her cooking

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian dancehall musician, Stonebwoy, has praised the cooking of his affable wife, Dr Louisa Ansong Satekla.

Stonebwoy Showers Dr Louisa With Praise After Tasting Her Cooking Photo Source: one_stop_blog_africa, Zionfelix on Facebook

Source: UGC

In a video he shared on his Snapchat, the musician was in the kitchen jubilating as he ate a plate of cooked yam and stew his wife prepared him.

Stonebwoy was elated and said he had hit the jackpot with Dr Louisa. He had her blushing and smiling broadly as he adorned her with praise.

An overjoyed Stonebwoy made a hilarious tune about how good the food tasted and mentioned that marriage was a sweet thing. Dr Louisa added scrambled eggs to the stew she accompanied the yam with, giving it a more appetizing look.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Yam and stew is one of the most sought-after delicacies in Ghana, so it is no surprise the Gidigba hitmaker was a big fan of the dish. Stonebwoy and Dr Louisa's bond seems to grow stronger as time passes.

On multiple occasions, the sweet musician made videos catching fun with his wife and kids. The pair who married in 2017 are arguably the most adorable celebrity couple in Ghana.

Stonebwoy surprises wife on birthday with a romantic trip to New York

In another story published by YEN.com.gh, Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, flew his gorgeous wife Dr Louisa Satekla from Accra, Ghana to New York, America as she turned a year older on January 19, 2023.

In a lovey-dovey video that Stonebwoy shared on his social media page, the two were captured having a good time in the backseat of a luxury car.

The video has melted the hearts of many netizens as they continue to shower Dr Satekla with birthday wishes.

Captioning the lovely video, he wished his adorable wife a happy birthday and bestowed God's blessings upon her life. In a lovely message.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh