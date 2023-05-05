Retired Ghanaian footballer Asamoah Gyan was captured playing tennis on the court

A video of his training session emerged online as he showed off his impeccable skills

Many of his fervent fans applauded him in the comment section as they admired his exceptional talent

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Former Black Stars Captain Asamoah Gyan was spotted displaying incredible tennis skills on the court.

He shared the video on his verified Instagram page as many people commended him.

Asamoah Gyan plays tennis on the court. Image Credit: @asamoah_gyan3

Source: Instagram

Asamoah Gyan's tennis attire

The retired footballer was dressed in a pair of white shorts and a short-sleeved T-shirt. He paired it with sneakers and white socks.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Since it was a sport, he was not seen wearing any accessories or jewellery, considering they might interfere with his play.

Asamoah Gyan plays tennis on the court

In the video, he was seen getting instructions from a trainer who coached him on how to surf the tennis bat and the ball properly.

The trainer was seen dropping the balls with his hand as Asamoah Gyan, with an exceptional aim, hit each of them with the bat.

He did it with so much precision, such that many of his ardent fans online could not help but applaud him.

Watch the video below of Asamoah Gyan displaying his tennis skills.

Ghanaians hail Asamoah Gyan's tennis skills

Many of his fervent fans filled the comment section with praises, while others applauded his impeccable tennis skills.

Below are selected opinions from his fans from the post:

albyablord said:

The King himself... no challenger... champion zone

skzygote11 said:

My king ❤️❤️

nana_annor commented:

Baby Jet. Legend .

officialmaxjoe stated:

At your age … you are more fit than me

macleangh1 remarked:

National treasure... U deserve a statue chairman

Nacee reveals that Asamoah Gyan gifted him $8k in 2015

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nacee revealed in an interview that Asamoah Gyan gifted him $8,000.

Explaining the purpose of the gift, he stated that he was organising a concert in 2015 when he ran out of funds.

He stated that he would be forever grateful to him for the act of kindness because those were trying times in his life.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh