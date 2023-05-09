Actor and skit maker Ras Nene, in an interview with Poleeno Multimedia, said that Ghana is a small country, but it is Nigeria's biggest competition

The actor said Nigerians are only ahead because of money and support, noting that if there was enough money and support in the Ghanaian industry, it would easily surpass that of Nigeria

The actor mentioned that Ghanaians are very resilient and tough and went on to call for unity in the industry to ensure its growth

In a recent interview with Poleeno Multimedia, the talented actor and skit maker, Ras Nene has made a bold claim that Ghana is Nigeria's biggest competition in the entertainment industry, despite being a small country.

According to Ras Nene, the only reason Nigerians seem to be ahead is due to their massive financial backing and overwhelming support from their government, corporations and rich individuals. He also added that if Ghana had the same level of resources and support, it would surpass Nigeria's entertainment industry with ease.

In his statement, Ras Nene highlighted the fact that Ghanaians are resilient and tough people who never give up in the face of challenges. He also emphasised the need for unity in the Ghanaian entertainment industry to ensure its growth and development.

Ras Nene also made a humble statement about his colleagues in the industry, stating that he did not see any superiority or competition among them. The renowned actor added that he believed they were all on the same level and working towards the same goal of promoting Ghanaian entertainment to the world.

Ras Nene's dedication and humility warm hearts

Calvin Klein wrote:

Lil Win is the only person claiming supremacy. Akabenezer on the other hand has never made such a claim. Salt does not praise itself. A word to the wise is enough.

Nana Boateng commented:

Aka, your sense of humour is extraordinary. I pray God continue to protect you and gives you more Life.

Quaci Kyei reacted:

When you watch this guy from his Ras Nene days to now, you'll just love him...Aka has transformed tremendously and the way he talks.

