Ghanaian RnB singer Jackline Acheampong also known as Gyakie, said there is less unity among female artistes in Ghana than the male artistes

She added that females struggle in the music industry because there are more men in the industry and they seem united, mostly chilling at a table

The award-winning singer added that she has a good relationship with her female colleagues in the music world and enjoys spending time with them

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian RnB singer Jackline Acheampong also known as Gyakie said there is less unity among female artistes in the Ghanaian entertainment industry while the males are more united.

Gyakie talks about the music industry Photo credit: @gyakie

Source: Instagram

Speaking in an interview on The Afrobeat Podcast on YouTube, the award-winning singer said that she wished there were more females in the music and entertainment industry.

According to Gyakie who performed at the Vodafone Ghana Music Award's big stage on May 6, 2023, there is less unity among the women, making it difficult to work as a female musician.

"When you are about to perform and you go to the backstage only to see the big boys, you just have to chill and remain in your cute corner.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

If not for anything, there should be more women in the industry for backstage purposes," she added.

Gyakie talks about her relationship with other female artistes

The singer shared her experience with some female artistes in Ghana and Nigeria and said that singers like Tems, Arya, Becca, Tiwa Savage, Efya and many more are artistes she relates well with.

She added that people assume that there is jealousy among female artistes but it is always a great vibe when they meet each other.

Watch Gyakie's interview below:

Some Ghanaians reacted to Gyakie's interview

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to the beautiful singer's comments, celebrating her contribution to the Ghanaian music industry.

Rose Kells commented:

Real Gem for the industry and African music as a whole. Bless your energy, God, much love from GHANA.

jazz entertainment said:

Gyakie is so pretty, she is my celebrity crush ❤

GEORGE SACKEY commented:

This guy has been supporting this Afrobeats and high-life movement for the longest time. Honestly, he has been going the hard way before this whole trend. Bless him. Love from GHANA ♥️✊

Gyakie slays in a sleeveless thigh-high dress and heavy makeup at the VGMAs

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that Gyakie presented a sophisticated appearance while attending the 2023 VGMA at the Accra International Conference Center donning a black dress.

The Grammy-winning singer attended one of Ghana's most important music events sporting a lot of makeup and a beautiful, lustrous haircut. The songbird accessorised her ensemble for the red-carpet event with a black clutch purse.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh