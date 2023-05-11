DJ Switch, in a video, took a trip with American Airlines, and she was not too pleased with the dish she was served

The funny Talented Kidz winner made light of the situation as she complained that the food she was served was not as tasty as it looked

The young lady was initially confused when she saw the menu and decided to go for a beef dish, but it came with so many vegetables and leaves, which left her confused

Young Ghanaian disc jockey and winner of Talented Kidz, Erica Tandoh, known by her stage name DJ Switch, recently took a trip with American Airlines for an event.

During her journey, she shared her experience in a vlog on her YouTube channel, where she expressed her surprise with the dish she was served on the flight.

The young DJ had looked through the menu on the flight and had decided to go for a beef dish. However, when the meal arrived, DJ Switch was taken aback to find an overwhelming amount of vegetables and leaves accompanying the dish.

In her vlog, she humorously made light of the situation and commented that the food was not as tasty as it appeared on the menu.

Despite the underwhelming meal, DJ Switch remained in high spirits and shared snippets of her journey with her followers. Her vlog captured her excitement at flying on a big airplane and the stunning view from the window.

Why DJ Switch is so popular

DJ Switch has been making waves in the music industry since winning Talented Kidz in 2017. She has since won numerous awards, including the Ghana DJ Awards' "DJ of the Year" in 2019 and the "Best DJ" award at the 2020 Ghana Entertainment Awards USA.

The young DJ is also known for sharing her experiences on social media, where she has a massive following on platforms such as Instagram and YouTube. She often posts videos of herself practising, performing, and documenting her daily life.

Watch the video below

Dj Switch Gets Treated Like A Superstar By US Paparazzi

In another story, Ghanaian disc jockey DJ Switch was a guest at the New York Gala on Thursday, April 27 2023, and she was treated like a superstar.

In one of the videos shared by the Talented Kidz superstar, she was bombarded with love by the paparazzi, who took numerous photos and videos of her.

The New York Gala was organized to celebrate education and change-makers, and many Ghanaians were excited to see DJ Switch on such a huge platform.

