DJ Switch, in a video, attended an event organised by Room To Read, where she showed off her incredible salsa dance moves

The young Ghanaian lady danced with some white folks and, at one point, taught them how to dance

DJ Switch was in high spirits as she twirled and whined to the melodious music that was playing in the background

Young Ghanaian sensation DJ Switch in a recent event organized by the acclaimed charity organization Room to Read, left attendees in awe with her impressive salsa dance moves.

The multi-talented lady showed off her skills on the dance floor as she grooved to the rhythm of the music, leaving her fans stunned.

In a video that has since gone viral on social media, the award-winning DJ was seen busting some serious moves alongside some white folks who were clearly impressed by her dance skills. Switch, who appeared to be in high spirits, took the dance floor by storm as she twirled and whined to the melodious music that was playing in the background.

As the music reached its peak, DJ Switch took it up a notch and showed off her incredible moves, sending the crowd into a frenzy. Her performance was simply breathtaking, and attendees could not help but cheer her on as she continued to dance her heart out.

At one point during the event, the young prodigy even took it upon herself to teach some of the attendees how to salsa dance. The disc jockey effortlessly guided them through the steps, leaving them thoroughly impressed.

DJ Switch wins hearts

Mavis Boaduwaa commented:

Go higher Angel Dj Switch Ghana to the whole world

Stephen Adomako reacted:

More blessings ⭐⭐⭐ long life, keep it up ❤

GevenGives wrote:

Beautiful ❤

